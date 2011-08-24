* Cash pressured by future's losses

* Two-month October low as funds roll

* Hogs down over 1 pct on cash, pork

CHICAGO, Aug 24 U.S. cattle and hog futures fell on Wednesday due to lower prices in cash markets.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hogs also dropped for a second straight day as supermarkets wrap up fresh meat purchases for the Sept. 5 Labor Day holiday.

Early-week cash cattle forecasts for $114 per cwt dimmed after light sales Wednesday were reported at $112.50 to $113, off $1 to $1.50 from last week.

A few investors still believe packers will raise bids for remaining cattle because of extremely profitable margins -- estimated at more than $67 per head on Wednesday by livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

Others, however, suspect processors would resist higher prices following back-to-back futures losses and tepid retail beef demand.

Benchmark October sank to a two-month low after funds rolled positions out of the contract into February. The roll was in part spurred by last Friday's USDA cattle report that implied fewer cattle would come to market early next year, a CME cattle trader said.

August 2LCQ1 closed down 0.850 cents, or 0.74 percent, at 113.250 cents per lb and October 2LCV1 down 1.125 cents, or 0.98 percent, at 113.925.

Feeder cattle fell in sympathy with live cattle. Also sell stops sank September to its lowest in two months.

August feeders expire on Thursday.

August 2FCQ1 closed down 0.225 cents, or 0.17 percent, at 133.500 cents per lb. September 2FCU1 down 2.075, or 1.55 percent, at 131.550 cents.

HOGS FALL ON CASH, PORK

Hog futures dropped 1 percent, pressured by plentiful hog marketings that lowered cash hog and retail pork values.

Cooler weather pumped up average hog weights in Iowa/southern Minnesota 1.5 pounds to 262.5, compared with the previous week.

Higher hog weights increase pork tonnage to wholesalers and makes more hogs available to packers.

So far this week an estimated 1.249 million hogs were processed, 11,000 more than a week ago and up 19,000 from last year, according to USDA.

October hogs 2LHV1 closed down 1.175 cents, or 1.33 percent, at 87.050 and December 2LHZ1 down 0.875 cents, or 1.04 percent at 83.450. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)