* Plains cash cattle trade up from last week

* Cattle chasing record-high moves in pork

* Cattle markets scrambled by heatwave

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, Aug 5 U.S. cattle and feeder cattle futures ended higher on Friday, boosted by a hot cash cattle market as beef prices try to keep pace with record-high pork.

"I think a lot of it came out of the hog market, we've had record pork for several days now and beef is trying to keep pace," a cattle futures trader said.

Some of the strength in cattle also stemmed from a cutback in availability of slaughter-ready steers and heifers as excessive heat in the U.S. Southwest scrambled marketings.

"Cash cattle on a dressed basis in Nebraska traded at $180, up $6 from the $174 last week and that means $3 higher live cash cattle," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.

Texas fed cattle traded on Friday at $113 per hundredweight, up $4 to $4.50 from last week, feedlot sources said. Kansas fed cattle traded at $111 to $112 per hundred pounds, up $3 to $3.50 from last week.

"There are ideas cash cattle have bottomed for the summer and they're on the way up from here on," Nelson said.

CME August cattle 2LCQ1 closed up 1.475 cents per lb at 114.125 and August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 were up 0.550 cent at 133.700 cents per lb.

CME hog futures closed lower after several weeks of record-high price moves tied to soaring domestic cash pork markets and persistent talk China was buying U.S. pork.

"There was some weakness in hogs but it was just a setback," Nelson said.

CME August hogs 2LHQ1 fell 0.625 cent to 104.925 cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Dale Hudson)