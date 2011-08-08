* U.S. credit downgrade drags markets lower

* Pork export demand support nearby hog futures

* August cattle supported by cash trades last week

By Meredith Davis

CHICAGO, Aug 8 U.S. cattle and hog futures fell sharply on Monday as a downgrade in the U.S. credit rating sent financial and commodity markets tumbling amid fears that the sputtering economy could slow even more.

Livestock fell in tandem with most other commodity markets, from grains to metals to crude oil, after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating late on Friday.

Benchmark October live cattle futures 2LCV1 fell 1 cent, or nearly 1 percent, to 117.600 cents per lb. August 2LCQ1, which expires on Aug. 31, fell 0.025 cent to 114.100 cents.

August hogs closed unchanged on support from strong cash markets, said Jim Clarkson, an analyst with Chicago-based A & A Trading.

"Cattle and hog markets don't like financial calamity, which left buyers and sellers on the sidelines," said John Kleist, director of research at E-BOT Trading.

August cattle were underpinned by last week's strong trades in the cash market. Plants in Texas and Oklahoma paid $4.50 to $5 per cwt higher at $113 for cattle.

Feedlot sources said showlists -- the number of cattle available for sale -- were smaller in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado, but bigger in Texas and Oklahoma.

August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 were down 1.125 cent per lb at 132.575 cents, while October 2FCV1 closed down 1.825 cents, or 1.34 percent, at 134.475 cents per lb.

EXPORTS HELP AUGUST HOGS

August hog futures were supported by strong export demand, but deferred months ended lower, pulled down by lower U.S. equities markets.

"August hogs remain invincible," said Kleist.

Cash hog markets were lower Monday morning, but soared to record highs last week at more than $106 per cwt.

"Lean hog futures were supported by a super-strong cash market and export demand. August is close enough to expiration to turn into cash or delivery, but everything else is doom and gloom following the other markets," a Chicago trader said.

CME August hogs 2LHQ1 held steady at 104.925 cents per lb, while the actively traded October 2LHV1 closed down 1.525 cents, or 1.66 percent, at 90.325. August expires on Friday. Last week the contract peaked at 106.00 cents, the highest ever for any lead hog contract.

U.S. meat producer Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Monday due to higher feed costs for its chickens, while strong pork exports helped results beat estimates. [ID:nN1E777043] (Reporting by Meredith Davis; additional reporting by Bob Burgdorfer; editing by Jim Marshall)