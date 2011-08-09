* Cattle rebound with stock market

* Higher beef prices support

* Hogs mixed; August higher with cash, deferreds down

By Bob Burgdorfer

CHICAGO, Aug 9 U.S. cattle futures closed at a one-month high on Tuesday as stock market gains and higher beef prices reassured nervous investors who started the day still shaken by Monday's stock market crash and U.S. debt downgrade.

Hogs were mixed, with August higher due to strong cash markets. Deferred futures were pulled down by expectations of more market-ready hogs and lower prices in the fourth quarter.

Cattle futures weathered this week's downgrade turbulence fairly well, losing less than 1 percent on Monday and regaining those losses on Tuesday.

"It is a bit of a relief rally," one cattle trader said of Tuesday's gains. "We didn't really break yesterday when the stock market fell. Traders are waiting for cash to trade and expect it to be higher."

Fewer market-ready cattle this week plus higher beef prices and profitable beef plants prompted analysts to predict $1 higher cash cattle sales of about $114 per cwt.

The gains in futures came despite bearish talk the high beef prices and a weak economy may be slowing beef sales.

USDA on Monday reported 265.44 million lbs of beef sold last week into domestic and export markets. That is the smallest weekly volume this year and down 27 percent from a year ago.

The slowdown on Monday was surprising, particularly in the export segment. Export sales slumped to 25.72 million lbs, the smallest weekly pace since March and down 18 percent from a year ago.

Beef exports have been a major driver in this year's higher cash beef and cattle markets and for the year are still well above 2010.

"We have checked with our sources and they have found no slowdown in business. We are treating it as an anomaly," Bob Wilson, analyst with livestock advisory firm HedgersEdge.com, said of the reported drop in beef export sales.

The acrimonious debt talks in Washington followed by speculation last week that the U.S. credit rating would be downgraded may have had buyers here and overseas slowing purchases, said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities Inc.

"I think the economy played a big factor in this slowdown," he said.

August cattle 2LCQ1 closed up 0.625 cent, or 0.55 percent, at 114.725 cents per lb. It expires on Aug. 31. Benchmark October 2LCV1 rose 0.225 cent, or nearly 0.20 percent, to 117.825 cents per lb.

Feeder cattle advanced with the gains in live cattle, despite steady to $4 per cwt lower cash prices at the closely watched Oklahoma City cash market.

August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed up 0.650 cent, or 0.49 percent, at 133.225 cents per lb, while October 2FCV1 was up 1.100 cents, or 0.82 percent, at 134.750 cents per lb.

STRONG CASH LIFTS AUGUST HOGS

August hog futures closed higher in reaction to higher cash hogs, record high pork prices, and to the futures' discount to cash prices.

August expires on Friday but it is still drawing investor interest because of its low price relative to cash. It closed at 105.40 cents compared with CME cash price of 107.23.

In addition, cash hog markets were higher on Tuesday, with the average Iowa/Minnesota price up 1.37 cents.

USDA's average pork price on Monday was a record $110.19 per cwt, which traders attributed to strong exports.

Deferred hog futures were lower, pressured by forecasts for more hogs in the fourth quarter.

CME August hogs 2LHQ1 closed up 0.475 cent, or 0.45 percent, at 105.400 cents per lb, while the actively traded October 2LHV1 closed down 1.200 cents, or 1.33 percent, at 89.125. (Reporting by Bob Burgdorfer; editing by Jim Marshall)