* August hogs at record high

* Debt, economic turmoil knock deferred hogs lower

* Losses in cattle limited by strong cash.

By Bob Burgdorfer

CHICAGO, Aug 10 U.S. hog futures trading was a tale of two markets on Wednesday, with the lead August contract the highest ever for a lead contract amid strong cash markets, while actively traded October fell to a one-month low amid sharply lower equity markets.

Cattle futures were pulled down by the lower stock market, but avoided the stock market's big drops largely because of strong cash beef and cattle markets.

In hogs, pit-traded August 2LHQ1 was pushed up by its discount to cash prices. It closed Wednesday at 106.275 cents per lb, while the latest CME average cash price was 107.42 cents.

August expires on Friday but has continued to draw investor interest because of strong cash markets. Hot weather had slowed hog marketings and had pork plants bidding cash hogs higher.

However, that cash strength may be waning as cool weather has helped hogs recover. As a result more will be coming to market. Also, seasonally more hogs start reaching market weight now, traders said.

Cash hogs averaged $2.35 per cwt lower in light morning trading in the Iowa and Minnesota markets on Wednesday and Chicago traders predicted steady to lower cash markets the rest of this week.

October hog futures fell 2.55 percent to a one-month low on Wednesday pressured by lower stock markets and fund selling. Other deferred contracts also were sharply lower.

"Fundamentals are playing no role in October on back," said James Burns, independent hog trader. "The stock market has funds pulling their money out of commodities."

CME August hogs 2LHQ1 closed up 0.875 cent at 106.275 cents per lb. The actively traded October 2LHV1 closed down 2.275 cents to a one-month low of 86.850 cents.

CATTLE SLIP BUT DON'T FALL

Cattle futures closed lower on Wednesday, but the modest losses amid a 400-point drop in the stock market had traders pleased with cattle's performance.

"With the S&Ps (equities) down this much, this is amazingly good," Jim Brooks, floor manager for R.J. O'Brien, said of the cattle. "It could mean our supplies will be tighter than we think."

Supplies of market-ready cattle are down this week and may be smaller in the months ahead because the herd has been shrinking.

Cash cattle were forecast to trade at least $1 higher this week at about $114 per cwt because of the smaller supply and higher beef prices.

At midday, USDA quoted wholesale choice beef up $1.19 at $176.13 per cwt, the highest in nearly three weeks.

August cattle 2LCQ1 closed down 0.425 cent, or 0.37 percent, at 114.300 cents per lb. It expires on Aug. 31. Benchmark October 2LCV1 closed down 0.375 cent, or nearly 0.32 percent, to 117.450 cents.

Feeder cattle closed slightly higher in light trading.

August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed up 0.075 cent at 133.300 cents per lb, while October 2FCV1 was up 0.350 cent at 135.100 cents.

(Reporting by Bob Burgdorfer;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)