* Cattle up, stock market gains give traders confidence
* Higher beef and corn markets supportive
* August hogs set another record high
By Bob Burgdorfer
CHICAGO, Aug 11 U.S. cattle futures posted
their largest one-day gain in nearly two months on Thursday
after the government cut its estimate of this year's corn crop,
a move investors bet will slow cattle production and raise
prices.
Hog futures also rose as a smaller corn crop will drive up
feed costs and discourage herd expansion at a time when pork
exports are strong, traders said.
In a separate report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
raised its 2011 pork export estimate by 3 percent from July to
5.012 billion lbs and increased its forecast for 2012 pork
exports by 2.7 percent to 5.135 billion.
The August cattle contract rose nearly 1.9 percent, its
biggest one-day gain since mid-June, pulled up by a rallying
U.S. stock market and higher beef prices.
After pit trading closed, cash cattle traded $3 higher at
about $116 per cwt.
Cattle futures had been primed for a rally after holding up
fairly well recently when the stock market was sharply lower.
"The cattle market acted good when there was bad news. When
the stock market moved up it gave people confidence to buy,"
said Jim Brooks, floor manager for R.J. O'Brien.
Cash beef prices rose on Thursday and are up more than 3
percent since Friday as supermarkets are buying meat to cover
U.S. Labor Day promotions, traders said.
Beef exports eased last week but remain above year-earlier
levels, with the USDA on Thursday reporting that week's sales
at 14,600 tonnes. That was down from 17,200 the week before but
up from 8,900 a year ago.
The August cattle 2LCQ1 closed up 2.15 cents, or nearly
1.9 percent, at 116.450 cents per lb and October 2LCV1 gained
2.075 cents, or nearly 1.8 percent, to 119.525.
Feeder cattle were pulled higher by live cattle, despite
big gains in the corn market. Higher feed corn prices often
have producers paying less for feeder cattle.
Corn prices rose after the USDA on Thursday lowered its
estimate for this year's U.S. crop as hot weather hurt
development.
August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed up 1.300 cents, or 0.98
percent, at 134.60 and September 2FCU1 up 1.200 cents, or
0.89 percent, at 136.30.
LESS CORN POWERS HOGS
Hog futures bolted higher in deferred months as less corn
could discourage herd rebuilding, keeping hog and pork supplies
tight and higher priced.
Worries about this year's corn crop have had producers
reluctant to expand herds. With pork exports forecast to
continue higher, a lack of expansion could make it hard to
serve domestic and export markets.
"Even if the economy slows down more, tight meat supplies
will take retail meat and poultry prices to new all-time highs
in both 2012 and 2013," said Jim Robb, agricultural economist
at Livestock Marketing Information Center.
August hogs expire on Friday but continued to draw investor
interest because of strong cash markets. Cash hogs traded about
$1 per cwt higher in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market
on Thursday.
CME August hogs 2LHQ1 closed up 0.925 cent, or 0.87
percent, at 107.20 cents per lb. That was the highest close
ever for a lead contract. The actively traded October 2LHV1
rose 1.250 cents, or 1.44 percent, at 88.100 cents.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)