* Cattle highest since May, beef prices higher
* Higher stock market, fund buying add to gains
* August hogs expire at record high.
By Bob Burgdorfer
CHICAGO, Aug 12 U.S. cattle futures closed
higher on Friday for their biggest weekly gain in seven weeks
due to higher beef prices as supermarkets stocked up on meat
for upcoming U.S. Labor Day promotions.
A two-day end-of-the-week Wall Street rally helped as
livestock investors largely forgot about the two huge stock
market declines that rattled futures early in the week.
Hog futures rose following this week's record cash pork
prices. In addition, USDA on Thursday raised its 2011 pork
export estimate 3 percent to 5.012 billion lbs.
In cattle, investors were anxious to buy futures after cash
cattle traded about $3 to $4 higher on Thursday at mostly $116
per cwt. That was followed by more gains in cash beef prices on
Friday morning.
"They put a lot more money on the boxes (beef). In the
middle of August you are buying for the Labor Day holiday and
you buy for back-to-school," said Bob Short, analyst at PFG
Best.
Cooler weather, Labor Day and a new school year have
investors believing those events will lift beef prices as they
should prompt more cooking of meat-based meals at home.
Through midday on Friday, the wholesale choice-grade beef
price was up 4 percent this week. However, when that holiday
and school buying winds down next week, investors may be
anxious to sell cattle futures, said Short.
The August cattle contract was up 3.3 percent this week,
its largest weekly gain since mid-June.
Beef exports have been a key driver in this year's higher
beef and cattle prices. Exports slowed last week but
year-to-date sales are up 37.3 percent a year ago, USDA said on
Thursday.
August cattle futures 2LCQ1 closed up 1.45 cents, or 1.25
percent, at 117.900 cents per lb and October 2LCV1 gained
0.925 cent, or 0.77 percent, to 120.45. Late fund selling
pulled October off the day's high of 121.00.
Feeder cattle advanced with live cattle,despite this week's
gains in the corn market. Higher feed corn prices often have
producers paying less for feeder cattle.
Corn prices sped higher after USDA on Thursday lowered its
estimate for this year's U.S. crop as hot weather hurt
development.
August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed up 1.250 cents, 0.93
percent, at 135.85 and September 2FCU1 up 1.225 cents, or
0.90 percent, at 137.525.
AUGUST EXPIRES AT RECORD LEVEL
Hog futures were lifted by this week's strong pork prices.
August expired on Friday at 107.45 cents per lb, the highest
ever for a lead contract.
The August drew investor interest all week because of high
cash hog and pork markets. The CME cash hog index price was
107.84 cents on Friday, up 2.38 cents for the week.
Attention will now be focused on the October hogs, which
are about 18 cents lower than August. While that is big
discount considering this year's strong pork exports and high
cash markets, traders said there may be a reluctance to bid
October higher because hogs supplies generally increase from
now until the year's end.
USDA has delayed until next Thursday the release of its
monthly meat export report, but the U.S. Meat Export Federation
received the data and reported June pork exports up 1.2 percent
from a year ago and year-to-date exports up 14 percent.
Pork sales to China that month were 22,888 tonnes versus
6,160 tonnes a year earlier, which supported market talk this
summer that China was buying more U.S. pork.
CME August hogs 2LHQ1 expired up 0.250 cent, or 0.23
percent, at 107.45 cents per lb. The actively traded October
2LHV1 rose 1.375 cents, or 1.56 percent, at 89.475 cents.
