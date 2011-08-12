* Cattle highest since May, beef prices higher

* Higher stock market, fund buying add to gains

* August hogs expire at record high.

By Bob Burgdorfer

CHICAGO, Aug 12 U.S. cattle futures closed higher on Friday for their biggest weekly gain in seven weeks due to higher beef prices as supermarkets stocked up on meat for upcoming U.S. Labor Day promotions.

A two-day end-of-the-week Wall Street rally helped as livestock investors largely forgot about the two huge stock market declines that rattled futures early in the week.

Hog futures rose following this week's record cash pork prices. In addition, USDA on Thursday raised its 2011 pork export estimate 3 percent to 5.012 billion lbs.

In cattle, investors were anxious to buy futures after cash cattle traded about $3 to $4 higher on Thursday at mostly $116 per cwt. That was followed by more gains in cash beef prices on Friday morning.

"They put a lot more money on the boxes (beef). In the middle of August you are buying for the Labor Day holiday and you buy for back-to-school," said Bob Short, analyst at PFG Best.

Cooler weather, Labor Day and a new school year have investors believing those events will lift beef prices as they should prompt more cooking of meat-based meals at home.

Through midday on Friday, the wholesale choice-grade beef price was up 4 percent this week. However, when that holiday and school buying winds down next week, investors may be anxious to sell cattle futures, said Short.

The August cattle contract was up 3.3 percent this week, its largest weekly gain since mid-June.

Beef exports have been a key driver in this year's higher beef and cattle prices. Exports slowed last week but year-to-date sales are up 37.3 percent a year ago, USDA said on Thursday.

August cattle futures 2LCQ1 closed up 1.45 cents, or 1.25 percent, at 117.900 cents per lb and October 2LCV1 gained 0.925 cent, or 0.77 percent, to 120.45. Late fund selling pulled October off the day's high of 121.00.

Feeder cattle advanced with live cattle,despite this week's gains in the corn market. Higher feed corn prices often have producers paying less for feeder cattle.

Corn prices sped higher after USDA on Thursday lowered its estimate for this year's U.S. crop as hot weather hurt development.

August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed up 1.250 cents, 0.93 percent, at 135.85 and September 2FCU1 up 1.225 cents, or 0.90 percent, at 137.525.

AUGUST EXPIRES AT RECORD LEVEL

Hog futures were lifted by this week's strong pork prices. August expired on Friday at 107.45 cents per lb, the highest ever for a lead contract.

The August drew investor interest all week because of high cash hog and pork markets. The CME cash hog index price was 107.84 cents on Friday, up 2.38 cents for the week.

Attention will now be focused on the October hogs, which are about 18 cents lower than August. While that is big discount considering this year's strong pork exports and high cash markets, traders said there may be a reluctance to bid October higher because hogs supplies generally increase from now until the year's end.

USDA has delayed until next Thursday the release of its monthly meat export report, but the U.S. Meat Export Federation received the data and reported June pork exports up 1.2 percent from a year ago and year-to-date exports up 14 percent.

Pork sales to China that month were 22,888 tonnes versus 6,160 tonnes a year earlier, which supported market talk this summer that China was buying more U.S. pork.

CME August hogs 2LHQ1 expired up 0.250 cent, or 0.23 percent, at 107.45 cents per lb. The actively traded October 2LHV1 rose 1.375 cents, or 1.56 percent, at 89.475 cents.

(Reporting by Bob Burgdorfer;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)