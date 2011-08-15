* Cattle end lower on profit-taking
* October hogs trade at discount to cash
By Meredith Davis
CHICAGO, Aug 15 U.S. cattle futures closed
mostly lower on Monday amid profit-taking after gains last week
put prices near four-month highs.
Benchmark October hogs closed higher due to their discount
to the cash market, while the December contract slipped below
the 100-day moving average, triggering fund selling.
"Today was purely an adjustment day. There was a strong run
(in cattle futures) on Thursday and gains on Friday," Dale
Durchholz, senior market analyst at AgriVisor Services.
Deferred live cattle contracts, like the December and
February, fell due to concerns beef exports may continue to
slow. Exports in last week's USDA report were down from the
previous week, but still above a year earlier.
"The issue is the premium the more distant futures have on
the nearby cash market. So that is a bit of a drag on the
market unless something comes into play to give the market
energy to move up," Durchholz said.
USDA will release its monthly cattle-on-feed report on
Friday, with early estimates showing increased placements
during July due to drought in the southwest United States.
Gains in the U.S. equities markets and outlook for
continued strong cash cattle market prices supported October
cattle futures.
BEEF EDGES HIGHER
Beef prices continued to edge higher, driven by exports and
the upcoming U.S. Labor Day holiday, but there was uncertainty
in the market over whether the U.S. economy will continue to
support rising beef prices at the retail level.
The historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and the
ensuing convulsion in the stock market had raised fears that
the sputtering U.S. economy could slow.
"These prices are going to evolve at retail one of these
days and its going to be a really tough sell," said John
Kleist, research director at EBOT Trading.com.
"There is the possibility that the retailers decided to use
the Labor Day holiday as the summer barbecue holiday, rather
than a typical back to school holiday, to make up for some lost
barbecue time this summer," he said
USDA said choice boxed beef prices were up $1.78 from
Friday at $181.59 per cwt late on Monday and select up $2.15 at
$178.68 per cwt.
The lead August cattle 2LCQ1 was unchanged at 117.90
cents per lb. Actively traded October cattle 2LCV1 closed
down 0.350 cent at 120.100 cents per lb and December 2LCZ1
down 1.175 cents to 121.500.
OCTOBER HOGS DISCOUNT TO CASH
October hog futures rose on Monday but remained at a
discount to cash hog market on ample supplies for slaughter.
"There is concern built in there that supplies of hogs
available to kill are expanding very quickly," an analyst
said.
Hog supplies normally increase through the fourth quarter.
Deferred hog futures contracts were pressured by seasonal
factors. Cooler temperatures during the fast-approaching autumn
season is conducive for raising hogs, said Don Roose, analyst
with U.S. Commodities.
Concerns China is rebuilding its hog herd added pressure to
deferred months, said Roose. China has been a big buyer of U.S.
pork in recent months as it tries to curb food inflation.
The USDA reported cash pork prices late on Monday down 40
cents at $109.45 per cwt.
Hog weights have been lower in recent months due to extreme
heat and humidity in the Midwest. However, as milder weather
approaches hog numbers and weights could ramp up and limit
gains in October hog futures, said Durchholz.
CME October hogs 2LHV1 closed up 0.500 cent at 89.975
cents per lb, while December 2LHZ1 fell 0.400 cent to 89.800
cents.
(Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)