* Cattle end lower on profit-taking

* October hogs trade at discount to cash

By Meredith Davis

CHICAGO, Aug 15 U.S. cattle futures closed mostly lower on Monday amid profit-taking after gains last week put prices near four-month highs.

Benchmark October hogs closed higher due to their discount to the cash market, while the December contract slipped below the 100-day moving average, triggering fund selling.

"Today was purely an adjustment day. There was a strong run (in cattle futures) on Thursday and gains on Friday," Dale Durchholz, senior market analyst at AgriVisor Services.

Deferred live cattle contracts, like the December and February, fell due to concerns beef exports may continue to slow. Exports in last week's USDA report were down from the previous week, but still above a year earlier.

"The issue is the premium the more distant futures have on the nearby cash market. So that is a bit of a drag on the market unless something comes into play to give the market energy to move up," Durchholz said.

USDA will release its monthly cattle-on-feed report on Friday, with early estimates showing increased placements during July due to drought in the southwest United States.

Gains in the U.S. equities markets and outlook for continued strong cash cattle market prices supported October cattle futures.

BEEF EDGES HIGHER

Beef prices continued to edge higher, driven by exports and the upcoming U.S. Labor Day holiday, but there was uncertainty in the market over whether the U.S. economy will continue to support rising beef prices at the retail level.

The historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and the ensuing convulsion in the stock market had raised fears that the sputtering U.S. economy could slow.

"These prices are going to evolve at retail one of these days and its going to be a really tough sell," said John Kleist, research director at EBOT Trading.com.

"There is the possibility that the retailers decided to use the Labor Day holiday as the summer barbecue holiday, rather than a typical back to school holiday, to make up for some lost barbecue time this summer," he said

USDA said choice boxed beef prices were up $1.78 from Friday at $181.59 per cwt late on Monday and select up $2.15 at $178.68 per cwt.

The lead August cattle 2LCQ1 was unchanged at 117.90 cents per lb. Actively traded October cattle 2LCV1 closed down 0.350 cent at 120.100 cents per lb and December 2LCZ1 down 1.175 cents to 121.500.

OCTOBER HOGS DISCOUNT TO CASH

October hog futures rose on Monday but remained at a discount to cash hog market on ample supplies for slaughter.

"There is concern built in there that supplies of hogs available to kill are expanding very quickly," an analyst said.

Hog supplies normally increase through the fourth quarter.

Deferred hog futures contracts were pressured by seasonal factors. Cooler temperatures during the fast-approaching autumn season is conducive for raising hogs, said Don Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities.

Concerns China is rebuilding its hog herd added pressure to deferred months, said Roose. China has been a big buyer of U.S. pork in recent months as it tries to curb food inflation.

The USDA reported cash pork prices late on Monday down 40 cents at $109.45 per cwt.

Hog weights have been lower in recent months due to extreme heat and humidity in the Midwest. However, as milder weather approaches hog numbers and weights could ramp up and limit gains in October hog futures, said Durchholz.

CME October hogs 2LHV1 closed up 0.500 cent at 89.975 cents per lb, while December 2LHZ1 fell 0.400 cent to 89.800 cents.

(Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)