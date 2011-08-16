* Cattle nervous before Friday's USDA report

* Beef, cash talk offer cattle market support

* Lofty hog, pork ideas deter futures buyers

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Aug 16 U.S. cattle futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with deferred contracts falling on trade expectations for a government report later this week to show a big rise in the number of cattle placed at feedlots in July.

Benchmark October 2LCV1 finished slighter higher on support from strong demand for beef and expectations for cattle to trader higher in the cash markets this week.

Initial estimates from analysts was for the U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle-on-feed report on Friday to show an increase in placements at feedlots last month due to a 10-month long drought in the southern Plains scorching pasture.

"As long as the beef market keeps going up, the live cattle market is not going to break. December cattle were weak because of the talk about the cattle report," said Joe Ocrant, president of Oak Investment Group.

USDA on Tuesday evening quoted choice boxed beef prices, or the cutout, up $2.73 at $184.32 per cwt. and its highest price since late April.

Emboldened by strong beef values, cash cattle in the Plains were being offered at $118 to $120 per cwt, up $2 to $4 from last week's prices. No bids from packers or sales were reported.

Cash beef prices on Tuesday continued to climb as supermarkets stock meat cases in preparation for Sep. 5 Labor Day holiday grilling.

Also, the run on beef may be a result of pentup grilling demand after consumers finally got relief from the heatwave that had gripped the nation in recent weeks, said Ocrant.

However Dan Vaught, with Vaught Futures Insights, attributed beef's recent upswing to packers "forcing up prices to offset the cost of higher cash cattle."

At some point climbing beef costs will prompt consumers and retailers to shift to pork and chicken, said Vaught.

August cattle 2LCQ1 closed unchanged at 117.900 cents per lb. Actively traded October 2LCV1 gained 0.075 cent, or 0.06 percent, to 120.175. December 2LCZ1 slipped 0.325 cent, or 0.27 percent, to 121.175 cents.

Feeder cattle ended weak on anxiety before Friday's government cattle report. Also, traders were put off by CBOT corn gains because it implies higher input costs for cattle feeders.

The jump in cash feeder prices at the mostly-watched Oklahoma City feeder cattle auction minimized lead-month August declines.

August feeder cattle 2FCQ1 closed down 0.075 cents, 0.06 percent, at 135.575 and September 2FCU1 down 0.300 cents, or 0.22 percent, at 137.375 cents.

HOGS, PORK CLOSE TO PEAKING?

CME hog investors endured a choppy session buffeted by October's bullish discount to cash hogs in the face of bearish market fundamental sentiments.

Last week's strong pork prices propelled August futures to its highest ever for a lead month before it expired on Friday. It also exposed October's bullish deep discount to CME'S 107.45 cents per pound hog index.

October lean hogs on Tuesday closed down 0.575 cents per lb., or 0.64 percent, at 89.400 cents.

However, the onset of cooler weather in the county's midsection should help hogs gain weight and increase marketings which could pressure near-term cash prices.

Another blow to cash could come from retailers who may buy fresh pork on an as-needed basis as they fill Labor Day holiday needs, a CME hog trader said.

December hogs 2LHZ1 dipped 0.125 cents, or 0.15 percent, to 85.675 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)