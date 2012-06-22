PERTH, June 22 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices LNG-AS fell to just over $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for August cargoes, with more supply on offer from producers in Australia, Nigeria and Trinidad, market sources said.

Japan's announcement last weekend that it would restart two nuclear reactors despite public safety concerns, a development that will likely reduce the country's dependence on gas-fired power, also helped push prices lower.

The restarts at Kansai Electric Power Co's at Ohi plant in western Japan could open the door to more restarts, but the company said it would take six weeks to get both reactors running fully.

In the last several weeks, prices have fallen from the four-year highs over $18 per mmBtu reached last month as Japan began stockpiling supplies for the summer peak demand period without any nuclear power.

Japan, the world's largest importer of LNG, had fueled about a third of its electricity demand with nuclear power prior to the Fukushima crisis and has been using record amounts of the fuel to compensate for the closure of nuclear power capacity.

Although the Ohi restarts would reduce LNG usage by about 180,000 tonnes per month, according to Reuters calculations, Japan's demand for LNG is expected to remain strong.

Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc said it started commercial operation of the newly built gas turbine at its Higashi-Niigata plant this week, slightly earlier than the planned July launch as it aims to ensure supply during the peak summer power demand season.

The world's second largest buyer of LNG, South Korea, was well-stocked to meet summer cooling demand with 2.1 million tonnes of inventories, in line with a target set by state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the country's sole natural gas wholesaler.

Falling oil prices were also keeping a ceiling on spot prices since most Asian long-term LNG contracts are linked to oil prices.

Spot LNG prices were unaffected by an attack on an LNG tanker off the coast of Oman this week.

In Europe, spot prices were trading in the $11.50 per mmBtu range, pressured in part by falling Asian spot prices.

In the U.S., natural gas prices were around $2.60 per mmBtu on Friday. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in LONDON; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)