PERTH Oct 19 Asian spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) LNG-AS for November edged higher this week to just over $13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on increased demand ahead of winter.

Spot deals to Japan, the world's largest LNG buyer and South Korea, have been done for November and December cargo deliveries in the low $13 per mmBtu, according to Waterborne LNG analysts.

Russia's Gazprom sold a cargo to Japan's Chubu Electric for December delivery, while Korea Gas Corp. bought two cargoes re-exported from Belgium and Spain.

The first re-export of a cargo is also due to take place early next week, Waterborne reported, with Petrobras likely buying a cargo for $9.75 to $10.25 per mmBtu from ConocoPhillips .

Despite the slight pick-up in demand, however, LNG spot prices are still over 25 percent lower than the high of around $18 per mmBtu they reached in May, when North Asian buyers were stocking up on spot supplies ahead of the peak summer demand period.

Demand for LNG shipping capacity has also fallen off, with around four or five ships currently sitting at anchor in the Atlantic with no charters, one broker said.

"There is still a big question mark over whether demand will strengthen into the winter," the broker said.

South Korea's customs data showed that LNG imports in the country, the world's second largest importer of the fuel after Japan, fell 23.2 percent in September from the same period last year, while its January-September imports fell 1.3 percent on the year.

Japan's 10 power utilities consumed 3.2 percent more natural gas in September than a year earlier in generating electricity to make up a fall in nuclear power generation.

In Europe, British prompt gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR> rose on Friday as colder weather forecasts for next week lifted demand for gas-fired heating.

In the United States, natural gas futures rose to around $3.60 per mmBtu, extending gains seen Thursday due to a forecast of cooler weather in northern-tier states and warm weather across the south keeping near-term demand high. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH and Oleg Vukmanovic in LONDON; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)