PERTH Oct 19 Asian spot prices of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) LNG-AS for November edged higher this week
to just over $13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on
increased demand ahead of winter.
Spot deals to Japan, the world's largest LNG buyer and South
Korea, have been done for November and December cargo deliveries
in the low $13 per mmBtu, according to Waterborne LNG analysts.
Russia's Gazprom sold a cargo to Japan's Chubu Electric
for December delivery, while Korea Gas Corp.
bought two cargoes re-exported from Belgium and
Spain.
The first re-export of a cargo is also due to take place
early next week, Waterborne reported, with Petrobras likely
buying a cargo for $9.75 to $10.25 per mmBtu from ConocoPhillips
.
Despite the slight pick-up in demand, however, LNG spot
prices are still over 25 percent lower than the high of around
$18 per mmBtu they reached in May, when North Asian buyers were
stocking up on spot supplies ahead of the peak summer demand
period.
Demand for LNG shipping capacity has also fallen off, with
around four or five ships currently sitting at anchor in the
Atlantic with no charters, one broker said.
"There is still a big question mark over whether demand
will strengthen into the winter," the broker said.
South Korea's customs data showed that LNG imports in the
country, the world's second largest importer of the fuel after
Japan, fell 23.2 percent in September from the same period last
year, while its January-September imports fell 1.3 percent on
the year.
Japan's 10 power utilities consumed 3.2 percent more natural
gas in September than a year earlier in generating electricity
to make up a fall in nuclear power generation.
In Europe, British prompt gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR> rose on
Friday as colder weather forecasts for next week lifted demand
for gas-fired heating.
In the United States, natural gas futures rose to
around $3.60 per mmBtu, extending gains seen Thursday due to a
forecast of cooler weather in northern-tier states and warm
weather across the south keeping near-term demand high.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH and Oleg Vukmanovic in
LONDON; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)