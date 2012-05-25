PERTH May 25 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices remained steady above $18 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) this week, as demand for spot cargoes from top importer Japan remained high but there was enough supply to keep a ceiling on prices.

LNG spot prices have risen to four-year highs in the last weeks as Japan heads into the summer, the peak period for electricity demand.

Japan's imports of LNG have soared since last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis pummeled public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks.

"We seem to have just enough on the market to stop numbers rushing up too fast and there seems to be an expectation that there will be enough supply around in the second half of the year," said Tony Regan, an analyst with Tri-Zen International in Singapore.

A July cargo was re-exported from Spain to Osaka Gas in Japan in the low $18 per mmBtu range, while an August cargo from Nigeria to Japan's Kyushu Electric was pegged in the $18 to $18.25 per mmBtu range, according to Waterborne Energy.

Japan, the world's top importer of liquefied natural gas, imported 6.9 million tonnes of LNG in April, up 14.9 percent from the previous year, reflecting a rise in gas-fired power generation after the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Western Japan will see normal to hotter weather from June to August, boosting demand for power at a time when the area's users are being urged to cut consumption.

With euro zone mired in crisis, LNG restocking there has been lower than expected, and Asia and Argentina were the only bright spots for demand.

Spain's Repsol canceled Argentina's LNG supply contract just weeks after the country seized control of the energy company's majority stake in YPF.

Argentina relies on LNG imports to meet between 20 percent and 30 percent of domestic natural gas consumption. Repsol was to supply 10 cargoes to Argentina this year out of 80 to help meet peak demand from June to September. Government officials said Repsol's cargoes had already been replaced.

Two cargoes for June delivery to Argentina, both re-exported to the country by BP and Eni, were sold to Argentina's ENARSA for a $15 premium to U.S. Henry Hub natural gas prices, which are currently at about $2.60 per mmBtu, according to Waterborne Energy.

Yemen LNG resumed operations earlier this week after completing its latest gas feed pipeline repair. Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that militants have exploited. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Miral Fahmy)