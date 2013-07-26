PERTH, July 26 Asian spot LNG prices were steady
above $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week,
with summer demand beginning to tail off.
Asian LNG prices were pegged in the low-$16 per
mmBtu level, unchanged from last week's levels.
"From the point of view of scheduling, summer is almost
over... we are moving into shoulder season again," one
Singapore-based market source said.
LNG demand in Japan, the world's largest LNG importer,
continued to drop, with imports down around 3 percent in June as
the country's reliance on LNG to cover lost nuclear power
decreases.
Japan has relied heavily on LNG to make up for the nuclear
power capacity it lost in the 2011 tsunami. Although most of its
nuclear power plants are still offline, the country is now
ramping up its use of cheaper coal rather than LNG.
Japan's LNG imports from January through June fell 2.7
percent.
Japan will see mostly hotter-than-usual weather from August
to October, boosting power consumption. But much of that
increase in power consumption is likely to be fueled by coal
rather than LNG.
India's state-run gas company GAIL said it still
needs to buy 13 cargoes this fiscal year to March after already
completing deals on 21 cargoes.
In a possible sign of future LNG supply disruption, BG Group
flagged concerns about the impact of instability in
Egypt, where the company is owed $1.3 billion for domestic gas
sales.
Egypt has used more gas than anticipated from its natural
gas reservoirs as it tries to quell local unrest, increasing the
possibility that BG might have to shut part of its LNG export
operation there.
Earlier this year, Qatar donated several cargoes to Egypt,
two of which are allocated to BG, to replace some of Egypt's
domestic offtake.