PERTH, July 26 Asian spot LNG prices were steady above $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, with summer demand beginning to tail off.

Asian LNG prices were pegged in the low-$16 per mmBtu level, unchanged from last week's levels.

"From the point of view of scheduling, summer is almost over... we are moving into shoulder season again," one Singapore-based market source said.

LNG demand in Japan, the world's largest LNG importer, continued to drop, with imports down around 3 percent in June as the country's reliance on LNG to cover lost nuclear power decreases.

Japan has relied heavily on LNG to make up for the nuclear power capacity it lost in the 2011 tsunami. Although most of its nuclear power plants are still offline, the country is now ramping up its use of cheaper coal rather than LNG.

Japan's LNG imports from January through June fell 2.7 percent.

Japan will see mostly hotter-than-usual weather from August to October, boosting power consumption. But much of that increase in power consumption is likely to be fueled by coal rather than LNG.

India's state-run gas company GAIL said it still needs to buy 13 cargoes this fiscal year to March after already completing deals on 21 cargoes.

In a possible sign of future LNG supply disruption, BG Group flagged concerns about the impact of instability in Egypt, where the company is owed $1.3 billion for domestic gas sales.

Egypt has used more gas than anticipated from its natural gas reservoirs as it tries to quell local unrest, increasing the possibility that BG might have to shut part of its LNG export operation there.

Earlier this year, Qatar donated several cargoes to Egypt, two of which are allocated to BG, to replace some of Egypt's domestic offtake.