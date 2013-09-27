PERTH, Sept 27 Asian spot LNG prices inched up
toward $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week,
as the winter buying season approached, but gains were limited
with top buyers in North Asia already well stocked for the
winter.
Asian LNG prices were around $15.60 per mmBtu
level, up from around $15.35 per mmBtu last week.
"(Utilities) have covered their needs until end of the year.
Some utilities are expecting nuclear to come back next year,"
said a Japanese LNG trader, adding he did not expect prices to
spike this winter unless there was a jump in demand or a large
supply disruption.
Japan will experience mostly average, or colder-than-average
weather, this winter, official forecaster Japan Meteorological
Agency said on Wednesday.
LNG imports into Japan, the world's largest LNG buyer, for
August slipped 1.8 percent as demand growth continued to slip.
Japan has been transitioning from its heavy reliance on LNG
as a substitute for nuclear power in the aftermath of the 2011
Fukushima disaster, upping its use of other fuels, like coal.
In further evidence that Japan is scaling back its gas use,
Tokyo's local government abandoned plans to build a 1 gigawatt
gas-fired power plant due to the lack of severe power shortages
like those following a massive earthquake and nuclear disaster
in 2011.
The one bright spot in Asian demand was China, where imports
jumped 55 percent in August, following the country's increase of
domestic gas prices, a move that was designed to open the door
to more LNG imports.
Latin American demand, which has buoyed prices for part of
this year, looks set to continue for the next couple years, with
Argentina calling for tenders to acquire 50 LNG cargoes for
delivery in 2014 and 2015.
Strong demand in the Americas could create supply tightness
for Asia, Waterborne LNG analysts said.
"With Latin America now buying cargoes steadily throughout
the year, Asian buyers who rely on Atlantic Basin volumes to
supplement their winter procurement programs might find
themselves in a cross-basin tug-o-war," Waterborne said.
However, Mexican state power utility CFE said on Monday it
had declared force majeure late last week on imports into the
Manzanillo LNG terminal after a hurricane damaged a pipeline.