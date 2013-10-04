PERTH Oct 4 Asian spot LNG prices inched toward $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, as there was some buying interest from Japan, where the prospects of a colder than usual winter supported prices.

Asian LNG prices were around $15.80 per mmBtu level, up from around $15.60 per mmBtu last week.

Japan, the world's largest buyer of LNG, is well-stocked for the rest of the year, but the prospect of a colder winter has some utilities preparing to buy additional supplies, supporting prices, market sources said.

Japan will experience mostly average, or colder-than-average weather, this winter, the country's meteorological agency has said.

A force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG that took effect last month has had minimal impact on prices so far.

"With robust global production and Europe's weak appetite for LNG, the market believes that supply will be sufficient to meet winter demand," Waterborne LNG analysts said.

But players in the U.S. could be looking to take advantage of any increase in winter LNG demand, by boosting LNG re-exports this winter, Waterborne said.

The country's re-exports of LNG, which took the fuel from the United States, where domestic gas supplies are plentiful, to the Atlantic and Asia, peaked in 2011.

But recent cargoes arriving in the United States may signal plans to increase exports.

"Sellers could be stocking to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities ahead of global peak demand in the winter," Waterborne said.