PERTH/LONDON Nov 22 Asian spot LNG prices
continued to climb toward $19 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), supported by strong winter demand from China, Japan and
South Korea, while Argentina's second tender award tightened
global supplies.
China is facing a gas shortage which has sent it trawling
for LNG cargoes just as top importers Japan and South Korea are
stockpiling supplies for winter.
Asian LNG prices were at around $18.60 per mmBtu on
Friday, up from $18.30/mmBtu last week.
China's LNG imports have already jumped 20 percent in the
year to October and will probably continue to rise as the
country commissions a series of new LNG receiving terminals in
the coming months.
With extra Chinese demand and new import capacity, prices of
the super-cooled fuel may reach $20 per mmBtu before the end of
the year, trade sources said.
Last week Qatargas delivered the commissioning cargo of LNG
to China's new Tangshan LNG terminal, while its first floating
LNG terminal is expected to start operation next
month.
In South America, demand has weakened with the arrival of
the southern hemisphere summer.
"Spot demand out of Argentina and Chile seems to have pulled
back a bit as they enter into their summer season. We could see
some additional spot demand out of Brazil if hydro levels are
not replenished," Waterborne LNG analysts said in a note.
Argentina awarded its second tender in as many months, for
15 LNG cargoes next year. Russia's Gazprom will supply
10 cargoes into the country's Bahia Blanca terminal.
Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa will deliver two cargoes into the
river terminal at Escobar, with Brazil's Petrobras supplying the
other three also into Escobar, a trade source said.
Argentina will pay for a quarter of the cargoes' value prior
to the loading date and transfer the rest before the ship enters
its territorial waters, a trader said.
The role of pre-payment for LNG cargoes - which can cost up
to $45 million - has helped encourage participation in Argentine
tenders despite the country's wider credit problems.
On the supply side, Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro LNG has pushed
back first production to March 2015 from an earlier target of
2014.
This delay means only two new projects - Exxon Mobil's
PNG LNG and BG Group's Queensland Curtis Island
LNG - are scheduled to come online in the Asia Pacific region in
2014, signalling a further tightening of global LNG supplies.
Asian spot LNG prices are expected to trade on average
$1/mmBtu higher this year compared with 2012, BG Group's head of
LNG trading Andrew Walker said at a conference this week.
In India, GAIL's recent offer of regasified LNG
drew strong interest from industrial customers on its pipeline
network, the state-run energy firm's chairman B.C. Tripathi said
this week.
Around 70 companies bid for GAIL's supplies, Tripathi told
Reuters, with the price formula based on a combination of
benchmark U.S. gas prices and crude oil, equating to around
$13.50/mmBtu when crude oil trades at $100 a barrel.
Once regasification charges, taxes, duties and pipeline
transportation costs are taken into account, the price of the
gas jumps as high as $19/mmBtu, Tripathi said.
The delivered cost of regasified LNG in India exceeds the
the current global spot price for the fuel.