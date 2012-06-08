LONDON, June 8 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for July delivery declined to the mid-$17 range per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week as demand for summer cargoes waned while supply grew.

Asian spot prices marked a milestone in mid-May after hitting highs not seen since September 2008 at $18.50/mmBtu, before shifting lower as poor demand slowed sales into the world's biggest LNG market.

Top importers Japan and South Korea have covered their demand requirements until August, according to one LNG trader, dampening prices as buyers retreated.

Oil's slump below $100 a barrel this week combined with the start-up of new production plants in Australia and Angola added to downward pressure at the same time as Nigeria unveiled a tender for fresh supplies to the global market.

Nigeria offered to sell two cargoes loading in early July, according to sources.

Long-term LNG supply deals in Asia are linked to the price of crude oil, which can indirectly influence the cost of cargoes on the spot market, traders said.

Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's electricity needs before last year's earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima plant in northeast Japan.

Japan's imports of LNG have soared since the Fukushima nuclear crisis pummeled public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks.

The world's top LNG consumer expects to import as much as 90 million tonnes of the fuel this fiscal year, up nearly 10 percent, to generate the power needed to compensate for shut nuclear reactors, the chairman of the Japan Gas Association said on Thursday.

Global LNG prices are likely to increase over the next two to three years as supplies rise more slowly than appetite from a growing number of importers, industry leaders said at an event this week.

With euro zone mired in crisis, LNG restocking there has been lower than expected, and Asia and Argentina were the only bright spots for demand.

Spain's Repsol canceled Argentina's LNG supply contract just weeks after the country seized control of the energy company's majority stake in YPF .

Argentina relies on LNG imports to meet 20-30 percent of its domestic natural gas consumption. Repsol was to supply 10 cargoes to Argentina this year out of 80 to help meet peak demand from June to September. Government officials said Repsol's cargoes had already been replaced. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)