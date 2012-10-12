LONDON Oct 12 Asian spot prices of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) steadied this week amid early signs
that potential supply disruption from Nigeria and Indonesia may
offset weak Japanese demand.
The price of spot LNG for November delivery was pegged at
about $12.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), slightly
higher than the $12.75/mmBtu last week because of the risk of
tightening supplies and signs of greater South Korean demand.
Nigeria declared a "precautionary" force majeure on LNG
deliveries from its Bonny Island export plant in the Niger Delta
last week after oil thieves damaged a gas pipeline supplying the
plant, a spokesman for Nigeria LNG said.
But the spokesman said that no shipments from the plant have
yet been cancelled as a result of the force majeure.
Adding to supply concerns, Indonesia's Tangguh oil and gas
project, operated by British energy giant BP, faces
production delays that could hamper its capacity to deliver LNG.
"I haven't heard of any new deals in Asia since last week,
but the Nigerian force majeure is firming European LNG prices,"
a source from an LNG trading house said.
"Directionally, European prices are up, but I have not seen
any trades," he added.
South Korea's KOGAS, the world's top corporate
buyer of LNG, said that it plans to buy more gas on the spot
market to meet winter demand, potentially lifting demand and
eventually prices.
Prices have fallen rapidly after hitting a high of about
$18/mmBtu in May, when North Asian buyers were stocking up with
spot supplies ahead of peak demand periods.
LNG has been compensating for the closure of most of Japan's
nuclear reactors after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Before
the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 supplied, nuclear
reactors provided about a third of the country's power needs.
Industry insiders have been watching for signals of new
reactors coming online. Only two of Japan's 50 commercial
nuclear reactors are on line and no more are likely to restart
until next summer.
A newspaper report this week said that Japan's Electric
Power Development was set to resume construction of the
Ohma nuclear power plant in northern Japan by the end of the
year.
The restart of coal-fired plants damaged by the tsunami
could also reduce demand for LNG.
In Europe, British prompt gas prices fell as warmer weather
weighed on demand and Norway boosted deliveries to the UK after
supply interruptions this week.
In Mediterranean Europe, spot LNG prices edged higher to
slightly above $11/mmBtu, Turkey's Naturgaz Managing Director
Ali Arif Akturk told Reuters this week.
In the United States, U.S. natural gas futures edged lower
early on Friday, which traders blamed on profit-taking after the
front month rose to a fresh 2012 high in electronic trade.