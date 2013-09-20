* Indian demand drops on slower economy, weak currency

* Angola to ship cargo next week before start of maintenance

* Algeria has spot cargoes on offer

* Argentina still seeks one delivery this year

LONDON, Sept 20 Spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) were little changed this week as Asian buyers delayed placing new orders in expectation of new supplies pulling down prices soon, and demand in India waned on the back of its weakening currency.

Asian LNG prices were around $15.35 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) range in the biggest buyer markets of Japan and South Korea on Friday, close to last week's levels, while prices in India were lower at $13.3 per mmBtu, down from over $14 in early August.

Traders said Indian prices were falling as slowing economic growth was denting demand and the ongoing weakening of the rupee, which has made purchases of dollar-denominated LNG prohibitively expensive.

The rupee has fallen as much as 20 percent this year, hitting a record low in late August as investors pulled money from emerging markets like India.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review on Friday by increasing interest rates to ward off rising inflation, while scaling back some of the emergency measures recently put in place to support the rupee.

In Japan and South Korea, buyers have minimised spot purchases through the peak demand summer months by relying on short- to medium-term supply deals struck with suppliers in the past year or more, keeping spot LNG prices comparatively low this summer.

ANGOLA EXPORTS CARGO

In the Atlantic basin, Africa's newest LNG exporter, Angola, is to ship its fourth cargo early next week after pushing back its 53-day maintenance to Sept. 29, a senior source at the plant told Reuters.

The project, beset by technical problems, suffered a fresh setback in July after a capsized drilling rig delayed new gas supplies from two Chevron-operated blocks, 0 and 14. A salvage operation to remove the wreck will get underway as soon as rig owner Saipem picks a contractor to do the job.

On the Atlantic LNG demand side, Argentina is looking to fill an outstanding requirement for one cargo in December, signalling the end of its 2013 buying needs, but there is still no sign of when the country will tender for its 2014 needs.

Traders initially expected Argentina to launch its 80-cargo tender before December, in order to avoid paying peak prices given high global demand for in the northern hemisphere winter.

"They should launch next year's tender immediately if they want to avoid what happened last time around," one trader said, referring to the high prices they were forced to pay due to their ill-timed buying spree last winter.

Closer to Europe, Algeria's state-run Sonatrach is offering spot cargoes into the market after cutting back pipeline deliveries to Italy, freeing up more gas for liquefaction.

Switzerland-based Koch Supply and Trading, an LNG unit of the U.S. industrial conglomerate, may also boost spot supplies to global markets after securing six Nigerian cargoes from Italy's Enel from October.

A trader said Koch may still be trying to find buyers for the volumes given that current softening prices may fall below the seller's price expectations.

"These are winter delivery cargoes so they could avoid making a loss, as prices may rise a bit over the next few months," the trader said.