LONDON Nov 15 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices surpassed long-term, oil-linked prices this week as low nuclear availability and China's switch from coal drove LNG demand, re-opening trade routes between Europe and Asia.

Prices rose to around $18.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for January delivery compared with $17.75/mmBtu last week.

Buyers in Asia are increasingly leaning on long-term supplies to avoid paying high spot LNG prices, but the scale of demand has nevertheless necessitated spot purchases.

"Supplies are very tight at the moment - there's a lot of demand to be filled in Japan, China and Taiwan, to name a few," one European LNG trade source said.

Chinese and Japanese buyers have bought a handful of cargoes delivering in January to supplement baseload, long-term supplies.

Long-term LNG supplies to Asia tend to be priced at 14.50/mmBtu when crude oil costs $100 a barrel, plus a fixed premium of between $0.50-$1.0/mmBtu. With Brent crude trading at $108/barrel, the price of long-term LNG comes in well below the current spot price of $18.30/mmBtu.

The surge in Asian spot prices has established a $7/mmBtu premium over deal levels in north-west Europe, pushing Middle East and increasingly Atlantic Basin production to Asia.

Re-exports from under-utilised northwest European terminals to Asia are gathering pace with Swiss-trader Vitol at the forefront of some recent activity.

The Vitol-chartered Excel tanker, which picked up a cargo out of the Gate terminal in the Netherlands, is heading through Suez Canal on its way to China's Dalian terminal to unload, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Statoil is said to be interested in selling a November cargo from its Snoehvit liquefaction plant in Norway to Asia.

Although Asia's premium over Europe may grow as prices there rise, the number of cargoes available for re-export from European terminals over the next month remains uncertain, although Atlantic output should continue flowing to Asia given current strong demand.

Diversions of Atlantic-produced cargoes to Asia have slowed this year compared with 2012 due to a variety of reasons including lower output from plants in Egypt, Nigeria and Norway.

The pull from Latin American buyers including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, where gas demand has surged, saw more Atlantic production consumed within the region.

The world's biggest LNG producer Qatar benefited from the drop in cross-basin trade, allowing it to snap up more market share in Asia given reduced competition from Africa and Norway.

Chinese gas demand is emerging as one of the defining influences on winter LNG prices as state-backed buyers try to avert a looming winter supply crunch.

One of the LNG production plants at Qatar's Rasgas, Train 7, shut for maintenance last week for most of November, a source at Qatar Petroleum said.

A shutdown in November comes as winter heating demand in leading importers Japan, Korea and others is usually starting to rise, but as the work was planned it should not impact Rasgas' ability to meet its supply commitments.

In Europe, Excelerate Energy is in talks with Israel Electric Company (IEC) to deliver a strip of LNG cargoes following a tender for five shipments earlier this year.

Argentina was due to award its tender for an additional 27 cargoes for delivery next year this Friday.