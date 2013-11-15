LONDON Nov 15 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
spot prices surpassed long-term, oil-linked prices this week as
low nuclear availability and China's switch from coal drove LNG
demand, re-opening trade routes between Europe and Asia.
Prices rose to around $18.30 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) for January delivery compared with $17.75/mmBtu
last week.
Buyers in Asia are increasingly leaning on long-term
supplies to avoid paying high spot LNG prices, but the scale of
demand has nevertheless necessitated spot purchases.
"Supplies are very tight at the moment - there's a lot of
demand to be filled in Japan, China and Taiwan, to name a few,"
one European LNG trade source said.
Chinese and Japanese buyers have bought a handful of cargoes
delivering in January to supplement baseload, long-term
supplies.
Long-term LNG supplies to Asia tend to be priced at
14.50/mmBtu when crude oil costs $100 a barrel, plus a fixed
premium of between $0.50-$1.0/mmBtu. With Brent crude trading at
$108/barrel, the price of long-term LNG comes in well below the
current spot price of $18.30/mmBtu.
The surge in Asian spot prices has established a $7/mmBtu
premium over deal levels in north-west Europe, pushing Middle
East and increasingly Atlantic Basin production to Asia.
Re-exports from under-utilised northwest European terminals
to Asia are gathering pace with Swiss-trader Vitol at the
forefront of some recent activity.
The Vitol-chartered Excel tanker, which picked up a cargo
out of the Gate terminal in the Netherlands, is heading through
Suez Canal on its way to China's Dalian terminal to unload,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Statoil is said to be interested in selling a November cargo
from its Snoehvit liquefaction plant in Norway to Asia.
Although Asia's premium over Europe may grow as prices there
rise, the number of cargoes available for re-export from
European terminals over the next month remains uncertain,
although Atlantic output should continue flowing to Asia given
current strong demand.
Diversions of Atlantic-produced cargoes to Asia have slowed
this year compared with 2012 due to a variety of reasons
including lower output from plants in Egypt, Nigeria and Norway.
The pull from Latin American buyers including Mexico,
Argentina and Brazil, where gas demand has surged, saw more
Atlantic production consumed within the region.
The world's biggest LNG producer Qatar benefited from the
drop in cross-basin trade, allowing it to snap up more market
share in Asia given reduced competition from Africa and Norway.
Chinese gas demand is emerging as one of the defining
influences on winter LNG prices as state-backed buyers try to
avert a looming winter supply crunch.
One of the LNG production plants at Qatar's Rasgas, Train 7,
shut for maintenance last week for most of November, a source at
Qatar Petroleum said.
A shutdown in November comes as winter heating demand in
leading importers Japan, Korea and others is usually starting to
rise, but as the work was planned it should not impact Rasgas'
ability to meet its supply commitments.
In Europe, Excelerate Energy is in talks with Israel
Electric Company (IEC) to deliver a strip of LNG cargoes
following a tender for five shipments earlier this year.
Argentina was due to award its tender for an additional 27
cargoes for delivery next year this Friday.