* Singapore's LNG port starts commercial ops
* Mexican, Argentine tenders focus attention
* Portugal's Galp offering 6 Nigeria cargoes
LONDON/PERTH, May 10 Asian prices of liquefied
natural gas steadied at low levels this week due to
feeble demand, while Latin American importers continued a
more-than-two-month trend of paying premiums to attract
supplies.
The price of spot LNG in Asia hovered around $14.25 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) as buyers were well
supplied and held off from making additional purchases for June.
A slump in LNG demand from top global buyer Japan has
shifted the spotlight from Asia to major Latin American
economies Brazil, Argentina and now Mexico, which are seeking to
avert energy shortages by increasing imports.
As for supply, Singapore LNG received its first cargo this
week as it started commercial operations of its $1.4 billion
terminal. The city state has been trying to carve a role for
itself as a regional LNG trading hub. The 3.5 mtpa hub will
later be expanded to 9 mtpa.
Sellers awaited the results of two big tenders from Latin
America before determining how much fresh supply they could
offer to Japanese and South Korean buyers.
Mexican state-run firm CFE is due to award tenders to buy
about 30 cargoes over 2013 and 2014, and Argentina's state-run
YPF will award tenders for seven cargoes to be delivered this
year, trade sources said.
In other Latin American deals, the trading arm of Gazprom
delivered a cargo sourced from Egypt to Argentina at a
price of $16.25 to $16.50 per mmBtu, Waterborne analysts said.
British oil major BP sold a cargo to Brazil's
state-run Petrobras for $15.25-$15.50/mmBtu, while
Mexico paid about $15.85/mmBtu to trading house Trafigura for a
cargo delivered in April.
In Europe, Portugal's Galp Energia also recently
closed a tender to sell six cargoes, loading from Nigeria's
liquefaction facility at Bonny Island on the Niger Delta.
Traders were not able to provide details on the buyer and the
terms.
Meanwhile, Norway's Statoil resumed exports of LNG
from its Snoehvit plant in the Barents Sea last week, adding to
global supplies.
In Britain, prompt gas prices fell on Friday as low demand
and reduced injection into underground storage packed more gas
into pipelines.
And in the United States, natural gas futures were little
changed early on Friday, with a slight bias to the downside as
mild, spring-like weather and after data showed an increase in
the weekly inventory.