LONDON Nov 13 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices for December delivery rose this week, buoyed by a
short-term tightness in supply, though an imminent wave of new
projects is expected to put prices under pressure in the new
year.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for December delivery rose
to $7.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), from around
$7.50/mmBtu last week.
Traders said that prices for January were also firm, in line
with December, but then weakened from February as more supply
was expected to come online from new projects.
"Not as many cargoes have come out in November and December
as had been expected because AP LNG is being a bit delayed and
Gladstone is towards the back-end of when people had expected
it," said a trader referring to new Australian supplies.
"Barring any major event the volume is all coming, Gladstone
is more or less there, AP LNG is around the corner, then you
have Sabine coming up in January."
Cheniere Energy's landmark Sabine Pass LNG export
plant in Louisiana will receive its first tanker for loading on
Jan. 12, according to ship-tracking data and a source with
knowledge of the plant's operations.
Traders said that Australia's Gladstone LNG plant has
tendered to sell at least two cargoes for loading in the first
quarter of next year.
"Up until December/January prices are strong, partially
because of availability," a second trader said.
Weak demand in top markets Korea and Japan has weighed on
LNG prices this year, with Korea Gas Corp this week
agreeing with the trading arm of France's EDF to
offload billion-dollar supply commitments signed when demand was
peaking early this decade.
"There isn't a massive amount of strong demand out there.
Japan is turning everything down. There's been lots of
negotiations to defer cargoes," the first trader said.
"Their tanks are just full, they can't physically take any
more volume. Demand is not there compared with the volume they
have contracted."
On a more positive note, fresh demand emerged from Pakistan
with the Pakistan State Oil Company launching two tenders on
Monday to buy a total of 120 cargoes of LNG over five years.
