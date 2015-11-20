* Dubai seeks additional cargoes, Australia's Darwin tenders
* Gunvor lands 15 pct Brent slope in Pakistan deal
* Gail signals no 2016 spot demand after Petronet-Qatar deal
* Pakistan clarifies 120-cargo tender
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Nov 20 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices for January delivery rose to around $7.80 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) this week due to tight
availability of supply, traders said.
Prices of Asian spot cargoes for December delivery last week
were at $7.70 per mmBtu. A trader said this week's price for
December was in-line with January levels.
Price direction beyond January will depend to a large extent
on the start-up of a series of new liquefaction facilities in
Australia, the U.S. and Angola, another trader added, with some
misgivings in the market about possible delays.
"But nobody is expecting a good market," he added, referring
to bearish prices due to rising supply.
Dubai's Supply Authority was seeking additional cargoes on
top of the eight-cargo tender it awarded for delivery across
2016 and 2017, traders said.
Australia's Darwin export plant is offering to sell one
cargo in December, and more supply looks set to surface from
Indonesian production plants, although details were still
sketchy.
Trading house Gunvor was chosen by Pakistan State Oil
company to supply three cargoes between end-November and
mid-December and it achieved a price expressed as a percentage
of Brent crude oil of 15 percent, traders said.
That works out to a level in the high $7 per mmBtu range,
given Brent crude is currently trading at $44.58 a barrel.
India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG is close to
renegotiating a major deal with its Qatari supplier Rasgas,
lowering the cost of gas shipments and avoiding a $1.5 billion
penalty fee for lifting less gas than agreed, two sources said.
Under the new deal, Rasgas will grant relief to Petronet
from paying the penalty on the condition that the Indian firm
lifts full volumes in subsequent years, said one of the sources.
Gail India, the main recipient of the Qatari LNG via
Petronet, has signalled to market participants that it will not
be seeking additional spot cargoes next year, likely due to the
fact that it will be taking higher volumes of Qatari supply, a
trader said.
Pakistan, which is holding a 120-cargo tender, held a
clarification workshop on Nov. 17 to address concerns about
certain unorthodox conditions laid out in its tender, including
one that would allow it to take delivery of cargoes potentially
anywhere in the world.
The outcome of the workshop was not clear, but a trader said
information should be posted on the Pakistan State Oil company
website within days.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)