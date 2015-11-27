LONDON Nov 27 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell this week, weighed by slack demand and downward pressure from growing supplies.

The price of Asian spot cargoes for January delivery fell to $7.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), from around $7.80/mmBtu last week.

New projects including Australia Pacific LNG (AP LNG) and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG plant in Louisiana are expected to start exporting in the coming months, keeping a lid on prices, traders said.

Tanker Magellan Spirit is expected to ship the first cargo from AP LNG in December.

At the same time, there's very limited demand to absorb the additional supply.

"Some of the major players in Asia have struggled to receive all the gas that they have bought," said a broker.

Top buyers Korea and Japan have been particularly quiet, traders said, despite temperatures dropping with the onset of winter.

Japan's October LNG imports fell by around 13 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

"They may have overbought and now see that they are long so are trying to hold back on some cargoes, pushing back dates," said the broker.

Traders said Indonesia is expected to launch sales tenders although there was nothing confirmed.

Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom has signed an eight-year off-take agreement for all the LNG from the Perenco Cameroon export plant, the company said Friday.

On the demand side, traders said Argentina is expected to tender to buy cargoes in the coming weeks. (Editing by Mark Potter)