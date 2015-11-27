LONDON Nov 27 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices fell this week, weighed by slack demand and downward
pressure from growing supplies.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for January delivery fell to
$7.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), from around
$7.80/mmBtu last week.
New projects including Australia Pacific LNG (AP LNG) and
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG plant in Louisiana are
expected to start exporting in the coming months, keeping a lid
on prices, traders said.
Tanker Magellan Spirit is expected to ship the first cargo
from AP LNG in December.
At the same time, there's very limited demand to absorb the
additional supply.
"Some of the major players in Asia have struggled to receive
all the gas that they have bought," said a broker.
Top buyers Korea and Japan have been particularly quiet,
traders said, despite temperatures dropping with the onset of
winter.
Japan's October LNG imports fell by around 13 percent
compared with the same period a year ago.
"They may have overbought and now see that they are long so
are trying to hold back on some cargoes, pushing back dates,"
said the broker.
Traders said Indonesia is expected to launch sales tenders
although there was nothing confirmed.
Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom has signed an
eight-year off-take agreement for all the LNG from the Perenco
Cameroon export plant, the company said Friday.
On the demand side, traders said Argentina is expected to
tender to buy cargoes in the coming weeks.
(Editing by Mark Potter)