Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on ECB report, euro trims losses

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss since May

> Press conference on the launch of IGB REIT's prospectus at The Gardens Hotel & Residences, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm MARKET NEWS > Nikkei retreats on dimming hopes for Fed stimulus > Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower > Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move > Euro falls 1st time in 5 days after strong ECB-driven week > Gold posts best week since January on stimulus hopes > Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss > Palm oil inches up, posts 2nd straight weekly gain

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Sony to end optical disc drive business by March - report > Malaysia's Aug 1-25 palm oil exports up 5.7 pct-ITS > Malaysia reforms could aid Islamic banks in rural areas > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $134.7 bln on August 15

