Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on ECB report, euro trims losses
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss since May
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> Press conference on the launch of IGB REIT's prospectus at The Gardens Hotel & Residences, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei retreats on dimming hopes for Fed stimulus
> Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower
> Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move
> Euro falls 1st time in 5 days after strong ECB-driven week
> Gold posts best week since January on stimulus hopes
> Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss
> Palm oil inches up, posts 2nd straight weekly gain
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Sony to end optical disc drive business by March - report
> Malaysia's Aug 1-25 palm oil exports up 5.7 pct-ITS
> Malaysia reforms could aid Islamic banks in rural areas
> Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $134.7 bln on August 15
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com