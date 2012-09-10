Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1437.92 0.4% 5.800
USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1735.24 -0.04% -0.650
US CRUDE 96.3 -0.12% -0.120
DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64
ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
U.S. dollar falls, gold rallies as jobs data spurs Fed hope
SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> Former International Trade and Industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz witnesses signing
ceremony of a memorandum of understanding for the partnership between The Asia Foundation and
National Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Malaysia at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala
Lumpur at 0300PM (0700 GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips as yen strengthens on Fed expectations
> Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed
> Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes
> Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed
> Gold spikes 2 pct; US jobs data feeds hope for Fed easing
> Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes
> Palm ends week lower on stock build; industry data eyed
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> AirAsia close to major new Airbus deal -sources
> Petronas Q2 net profit falls 30 pct as CEO warns of tough year ahead
> Malaysia sets up framework for retail bond investors
> DRB-Hicom forms auto parts JV with HBPO
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com