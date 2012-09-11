Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.19 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1727.55 0.16% 2.760 US CRUDE 96.23 -0.32% -0.310 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling, Fed SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam opens Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Conference & Exhibition 2012 at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre at 1000AM(0200 GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro falls first time in 4 days but Fed could limit downside > Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus > Palm oil ends higher on rising exports MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: Malaysia's Sept 1-10 palm oil exports surge 30 pct Malaysia July factory output up 1.4 pct y/y, lower than f'cast > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com