Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840
USD/JPY 78.19 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1727.55 0.16% 2.760
US CRUDE 96.23 -0.32% -0.310
DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35
ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling, Fed
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam opens Human Resources Development
Fund (HRDF) Conference & Exhibition 2012 at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre at 1000AM(0200 GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed
> Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs
> Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries
> Euro falls first time in 4 days but Fed could limit downside
> Gold eases but remains near 6-month high, eyes Fed
> Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus
> Palm oil ends higher on rising exports
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
Malaysia's Sept 1-10 palm oil exports surge 30 pct
Malaysia July factory output up 1.4 pct y/y, lower than f'cast
