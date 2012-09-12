Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0046 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480 USD/JPY 77.84 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6988 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1734.46 0.16% 2.820 US CRUDE 97.06 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- Asian shares edge up before German ruling, Fed meeting SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Donald Lim delivers keynote address at CFO Summit 2012, Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur AT 0900AM (0100GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises before German ruling, hopes for Fed > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed > U.S. dollar drops as Fed, Moody's weigh; euro eyes German ruling > Gold rises after Moody's US credit warning hits dollar > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court > Palm oil falls to 1-mth low on stocks, USDA in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: - AirAsia to be first operator of A320 with sharklets - AIA front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia, Thai insurance units-sources - Lion Air to launch Malaysia-based budget airline > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com