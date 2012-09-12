Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0046 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480
USD/JPY 77.84 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6988 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1734.46 0.16% 2.820
US CRUDE 97.06 -0.11% -0.110
DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07
ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
Asian shares edge up before German ruling, Fed meeting
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Donald Lim delivers keynote address at CFO Summit 2012,
Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur AT 0900AM (0100GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises before German ruling, hopes for Fed
> Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds
> Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed
> U.S. dollar drops as Fed, Moody's weigh; euro eyes German ruling
> Gold rises after Moody's US credit warning hits dollar
> Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court
> Palm oil falls to 1-mth low on stocks, USDA in focus
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
- AirAsia to be first operator of A320 with sharklets
- AIA front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia, Thai insurance units-sources
- Lion Air to launch Malaysia-based budget airline
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com