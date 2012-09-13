Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in focus

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed

> Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah attends pre-launch of Urban Transformation Centre, at Urban Transformation Centre Building, Pudu Sentral, Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases ahead of Fed decision on stimulus > Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end > Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale > Euro rises to 4-month high vs dollar before Fed decision > Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat > Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise > Palm oil falls to 1-mth low on stocks, USDA in focus

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: - Genting Singapore unit fined, faces police probe - Southeast Asia bloc seen delayed by integration challenges - AirAsia to be first operator of A320 with sharklets - AIA front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia, Thai insurance units-sources - Lion Air to launch Malaysia-based budget airline -Malaysia 2012 tax revenue to beat target, top 200 bln ringgit-report

