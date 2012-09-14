Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

Stocks, oil rally as Fed tries to boost economy

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY

1210 GMT: Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers keynote address and opens the 2012 National Education Covention at Putra World Trade Centre at 2010pm .

> MARKET NEWS > Nikkei Sept futures, options seen settling at 9,076.79 -sources > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street .N] > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache > Gold jumps 2 pct as Fed stimulus fans inflation fears > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets > Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Turkmens says building of new oil refinery to start 2015 > Malaysia charts faster sukuk growth in first half of 2012

> Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

OTHER DIARIES & DATA

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com