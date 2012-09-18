Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip; oil falls in volatile trading
SE Asia Stocks-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
> Bank Negara hosts 3rd Global Islamic Finance Forum (GIFF) at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara
Malaysia at 0900 (0100). (Sept 18-20).
> Press advisory case management of Civil Suit by the Government against Bersih 2.0 Steering
Committee at NCVC 1, High Court, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630)
MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei dips as China-related firms fall
> Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop
> Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off
> Dollar hovers near multimonth lows despite drop in crude
> Gold down but outperforms crude in commods sell-off
> Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff, CFTC looking into trades
> Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Turkmens says building of new oil refinery to start 2015
> Malaysia charts faster sukuk growth in first half of 2012
> Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm oil exports up 12.1 pct -ITS
> Malaysia sees little El Nino risk so far to palm oil
> Maybank prices US$800m notes at 3.25 pct
> "Momentum" but no deadline in Trans-Pacific trade talks-US
