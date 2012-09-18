Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip; oil falls in volatile trading

SE Asia Stocks-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:

> Bank Negara hosts 3rd Global Islamic Finance Forum (GIFF) at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia at 0900 (0100). (Sept 18-20).

> Press advisory case management of Civil Suit by the Government against Bersih 2.0 Steering Committee at NCVC 1, High Court, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630) MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei dips as China-related firms fall > Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop > Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off > Dollar hovers near multimonth lows despite drop in crude > Gold down but outperforms crude in commods sell-off > Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff, CFTC looking into trades > Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Turkmens says building of new oil refinery to start 2015 > Malaysia charts faster sukuk growth in first half of 2012 > Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm oil exports up 12.1 pct -ITS > Malaysia sees little El Nino risk so far to palm oil > Maybank prices US$800m notes at 3.25 pct > "Momentum" but no deadline in Trans-Pacific trade talks-US

