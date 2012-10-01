Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480
USD/JPY 77.96 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6249 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1764.49 -0.35% -6.200
US CRUDE 91.52 -0.73% -0.670
DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84
ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop, euro falls on euro zone worries
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after Moody's downgrade
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah officiates Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2012 at
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030).
* 2nd Malaysia Insurance Summit 2012 at Prince Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am
(0100).
* Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui to give sneak preview of
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2012 at Kuala Lumpur
Convention Centre at 1000am (0200).
* Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam opens Maisha International Corporate Office at
Menara Keck Seng, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
* Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor delivers luncheon keynote address on 'Unlocking Women
Potential, Scaling New Heights' for the Second WWEF 2012 at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Petaling
Jaya at 1200pm (0400).
* Malaysian Economic Association and Faculty of Economic & Administration University of
Malaya to hold 2013 Post-Budget Dialogue at Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort, Kuala Lumpur at
1400pm (0600).
* Information Communication and Culture Minister Rais Yatim presents 2012 Local Writer's
Grant at Block A, Kompleks Sultan Abdul Samad, Jalan Raja at 1430pm (0630).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei likely to rebound from Friday's sharp fall
> Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010
> Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood
> Euro slides for 2nd straight week as Spain woes persist
> Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years
> Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges
> Palm oil touches 2-year low on U.S. soy harvest
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Tennis-Monaco wins in Malaysia for year's fourth title
> UPDATE 1-Vitol JV VTTI studies doubling Fujairah oil storage space
> UPDATE 3-Canada aware of two cyber attacks, won't say if China involved
> Indonesia Oct palm oil, olein, cocoa bean export taxes unchanged
> UPDATE 2-S.Sudan's Dar aims 180,000 bpd oil output within 3 mths
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Malaysia's budget goals are unrealistic and risky
> UPDATE 3-Malaysia PM courts voters in budget, pledges lower deficit
> HIGHLIGHTS-Malaysia's 2013 budget measures
> Lead premiums treble in Southeast Asia on tight supply
> Apax in talks to sell stake in India's Apollo Hospitals -sources
> Malaysian palm oil output to rebound next year-gov't
> Islamic banks' market share grows in Malaysia
> Malaysia's Astro institutional offer 20 times oversubscribed-sources
