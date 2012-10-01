Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480 USD/JPY 77.96 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6249 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1764.49 -0.35% -6.200 US CRUDE 91.52 -0.73% -0.670 DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84 ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop, euro falls on euro zone worries SE Asia Stocks-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after Moody's downgrade WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah officiates Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2012 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). * 2nd Malaysia Insurance Summit 2012 at Prince Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Peter Chin Fah Kui to give sneak preview of International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1000am (0200). * Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam opens Maisha International Corporate Office at Menara Keck Seng, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor delivers luncheon keynote address on 'Unlocking Women Potential, Scaling New Heights' for the Second WWEF 2012 at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Petaling Jaya at 1200pm (0400). * Malaysian Economic Association and Faculty of Economic & Administration University of Malaya to hold 2013 Post-Budget Dialogue at Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). * Information Communication and Culture Minister Rais Yatim presents 2012 Local Writer's Grant at Block A, Kompleks Sultan Abdul Samad, Jalan Raja at 1430pm (0630).  MARKET NEWS > Nikkei likely to rebound from Friday's sharp fall > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010 > Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood > Euro slides for 2nd straight week as Spain woes persist > Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years > Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges > Palm oil touches 2-year low on U.S. soy harvest MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Tennis-Monaco wins in Malaysia for year's fourth title > UPDATE 1-Vitol JV VTTI studies doubling Fujairah oil storage space > UPDATE 3-Canada aware of two cyber attacks, won't say if China involved > Indonesia Oct palm oil, olein, cocoa bean export taxes unchanged > UPDATE 2-S.Sudan's Dar aims 180,000 bpd oil output within 3 mths > BREAKINGVIEWS-Malaysia's budget goals are unrealistic and risky > UPDATE 3-Malaysia PM courts voters in budget, pledges lower deficit > HIGHLIGHTS-Malaysia's 2013 budget measures > Lead premiums treble in Southeast Asia on tight supply > Apax in talks to sell stake in India's Apollo Hospitals -sources > Malaysian palm oil output to rebound next year-gov't > Islamic banks' market share grows in Malaysia > Malaysia's Astro institutional offer 20 times oversubscribed-sources > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com