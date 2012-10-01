Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1444.49 0.27% 3.820 USD/JPY 78.05 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1776.25 0.14% 2.460 US CRUDE 92.38 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58% 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04% 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on U.S. manufacturing SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Parliament in session. * Bank Negara Malaysia and Institute of Bankers Malaysia convene Green Technology Financing Bankers' Conference, Kuala Lumpur, 8.45 am (0045). * Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam opens Accident Prevention Seminar organised by Socso at Putra World Trade Centre at 0900am (0100). * Corporate Responsibility Conference 2012 "How German Multi nationals are pushing forward sustainable development in Malaysia" at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim opens National Seminar on Wireless Sensor Network at Pullman Hotel, Putrajaya at 0900am (0100), visits National Museum, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300), and launches "the Precious Gift" book at Residence of Australian High Commissioner, Jalan Langgak Golf, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends National Women'celebration at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre at 0930am (0130), and attends Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2012 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1600pm (0800). * Launch of OSK Investment Challenge for 3rd Main Lobby Bursa Malaysia, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein closes Special Meeting of Inspector-General of Police with Police Commissioners/Chief Police Officers at Royal Malaysian Police College, Cheras at 1100am (0300). * Halal Industry Development Corp chief executive officer Ismail Bidin witnesses CIMB Islamic Bhd, MARA and Shapers Malaysia Sdn Bhd agreement signing ceremony at Menara Matrade, off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330). * MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd luncheon talk featuring Naim Holding Bhd at Menara MIDF, Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330). * Dijaya Corp Bhd signing ceremony of 500 mln rgt bank-guaranteed commercial paper/medium-term notes programme at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, Petaling Jaya at 1130am (0330). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin witnesses signing of agreement between Perbadanan Kota Buku and National Book Development Council of Singapore at Double Tree Hotel (The Intermark), Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur at 1230pm (0430), and launches KPM-KSM National Dual Training Scheme at Sekolah Menengah Vokasional, Kajang at 1500pm (0700). * Seminar on 2013 post-budget dialogue at Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort, Jalan Bukit Kiara at 1400pm (0600). * The Royal Arts Gala press conference at Hilton Hotel, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). * Forum on 'Is This End of Suaram' at Dewan Ilmu, Perpustakaan Komuniti, Petaling Jaya at 2000pm (1200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei likely to bounce back on better-than-expected U.S. data > Wall St kicks off October with modest gains > Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous > Gold near 1-year high after funds buy > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia > Palm oil tumbles to new 2-year low as stocks swell MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > India soyoil hits 11-month low on weak palm oil prices, demand > Malaysia Tapis crude OSP calculated down at $115.91 for Sept > Malaysia's September palm oil exports down 0.7 pct-ITS > Malaysia's September palm oil exports up 0.5 pct -SGS > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com