Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260 USD/JPY 78.2 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1772.39 -0.15% -2.610 US CRUDE 91.67 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75 ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS- US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in focus SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Parliament in session. * Chief Secretary to the Government Ali Hamsa presents "Financial Management Based Accountability Index Awards 2011" for federal agencies and statutory bodies at Malaysian Remote Sensing Agency's conference hall. * Former international trade and industry Aziz attends Asian Business Seminar Circuit 2012 at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000). * The CNBC Summit Malaysia at Hilton Hotel, Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 0845am (0045). * Halal Industry Development Corp hands flag to the Malaysian Culinary Team at Hilton Hotel, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai launches "The Drugs for Neglected Disease Initiative Jubilee Celebration" at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives Unicef representative Wivina Belmonte at Deputy Prime Minister's office, Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230), and presents National Translation Awards at Marriot Hotel, Putrajaya at 1530pm (0730). * Minister in the Prime Minister's Department G. Palanivel presents cheques to students of institutions of higher learning at MIC Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * International conference on 'Market Requirement for Timber and Timber Products' at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1130am (0330). * Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Mukhriz Mahathir launches Malaysia Women in Export Directory at MECC Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). * Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob presents 1Malaysia Graduate Discount Card (KADS1M) at Mahsa University College Auditorium, Jalan Elmu off Jalan Universiti, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). * Prime Minister Najib Razak launches "Mercu UEM" and chairs Khazanah Nasional Berhad meeting at Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Mercu UEM, Jalan Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700), and attends Budget Dialogue Online at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya at 2100pm (1300). * Google Malaysia hosts first g1Day Malaysia at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur at 1630pm (0830). * The BrandLaurete Brand Icon Leadership Awards 2012 at Sunway Resorts Hotel & Spa, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1900pm (1100). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to weaken slightly on Spain worries > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries > Prices edge up, jobs data in focus > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed > Oil falls on economic concerns, supply fears limit drop > Surging stocks, soy drag palm oil to near 3-year lows MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Petra Diamonds says some S.African workers on strike > Indonesia's Sulawesi Sept cocoa bean exports up 133 pct y/y-industry > Manila, Muslim rebels start peace talks, deal seen close > Soccer-QPR chairman backs struggling manager Hughes > Palm oil discount to soy oil looks unsustainable: Clyde Russell > Naza, Lend Lease agree to develop $1.3 bln Malaysia project > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com