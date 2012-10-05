Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410 USD/JPY 78.52 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.675 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1792.09 0.20% 3.540 US CRUDE 91.5 -0.23% -0.210 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Malaysia cabinet meets and is likely to decide on a proposal to cut crude palm oil export taxes to boost shipments. * Malaysia issues August trade data at 12.01 p.m (0400). Reuters poll shows exports could be lower for a second straight month. * Malaysia's central bank issues international reserves data at 5.00 pm (0900). * RHB Bank Bhd managing director Johari Abdul Tesco-RHB Card Swipe and Sweep contest at Tesco Kepong, Bandar Manjalara, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000). * Asean Anniversary Forum 2012 keynote address by Deputy Foreign Minister A. Kohilan Pillay at Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR), Jalan Wisma Putra, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). * International Conference on "University Leadership for Integrating Knowledge Diversity for Sustainability" at Albukhary International University (AIU), Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Alor Star at 0900am (0100) (to Oct 8). * MOL Global to sign joint venture agreement with Soft Space International at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Prime Minister Najib Razak opens Malaysiaku Expo at Putra World Trade Centre at 1530pm (0730). * Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Hamzah Zainuddin opens Malaysia Timber Council Global WoodMart 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1530pm (0730). * Deputy Information Communication and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz launches 'Viddai Enna' telemovie at Crystal Crown Hotel, Petaling Jaya at 1630pm (0830). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises in early trade ahead of BOJ, U.S. jobs > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data > U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom > Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire > Palm oil ends flat, Malaysian export tax cut in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > HSBC scales back Islamic business in global review > India to raise subsidy on imported pulses - finance minister > Agri-focused Louis Dreyfus sells energy arm > Malaysia court keeps Lynas operating licence on hold > Astro IPO to raise $1.5 bln as Malaysia listings flourish > Malaysia could slash crude palm oil export tax-govt official > Malaysia's Ahmad Zaki wins $220 mln construction contract > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com