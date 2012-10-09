Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050
USD/JPY 78.29 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7028 -- -0.040
SPOT GOLD 1776.94 0.15% 2.650
US CRUDE 89.92 0.66% 0.590
DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50
ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lower ahead of U.S. earnings season
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off reco
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Jamil Khir Baharom opens 'Islam in Asia and
Oceania: Historical, Cultural and Global Perspective' International Seminar at International
Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation, Kuala Lumpur 11.45am (0345)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak attends MSC Malaysia Implementation Council meeting, at Prime
Minister's Office, Putrajaya, 9.30 am (0130)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall as slowdown fears persist ahead of earnings
> Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings
>
> Euro falls from 2-week highs vs dollar, yen as Spain weighs
> Gold hit by largest 2-day fall since August
> Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support
> Palm oil ends lower, industry data eyed
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysian palm oil firm eyes Philippines after peace deal
> Malaysia govt to discuss palm oil export tax on Friday
> Retailer Courts Asia launches Singapore IPO to raise $112 mln
> National Bank of Abu Dhabi to expand Islamic banking
> Malaysia launches index for small-cap sharia-compliant stocks
> Soccer-Cash strapped Malaysian clubs must stump up deposits
> Malaysia's BIMB gets nod to start Bank Islam purchase talks with Dubai
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com