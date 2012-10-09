Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050 USD/JPY 78.29 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7028 -- -0.040 SPOT GOLD 1776.94 0.15% 2.650 US CRUDE 89.92 0.66% 0.590 DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50 ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lower ahead of U.S. earnings season SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta off reco WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Jamil Khir Baharom opens 'Islam in Asia and Oceania: Historical, Cultural and Global Perspective' International Seminar at International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation, Kuala Lumpur 11.45am (0345) * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends MSC Malaysia Implementation Council meeting, at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya, 9.30 am (0130) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall as slowdown fears persist ahead of earnings > Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings > > Euro falls from 2-week highs vs dollar, yen as Spain weighs > Gold hit by largest 2-day fall since August > Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support > Palm oil ends lower, industry data eyed MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysian palm oil firm eyes Philippines after peace deal > Malaysia govt to discuss palm oil export tax on Friday > Retailer Courts Asia launches Singapore IPO to raise $112 mln > National Bank of Abu Dhabi to expand Islamic banking > Malaysia launches index for small-cap sharia-compliant stocks > Soccer-Cash strapped Malaysian clubs must stump up deposits > Malaysia's BIMB gets nod to start Bank Islam purchase talks with Dubai > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com