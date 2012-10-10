Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1441.48 -0.99% -14.400
USD/JPY 78.19 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7062 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1762.39 -0.07% -1.260
US CRUDE 91.78 -0.66% -0.610
DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12
ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes, US earnings season hit shares, euro
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* The Look East Policy - A New Dimension Conference at Grand Mahkota Foyer, Lower Ground,
Istana Hotel, Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur at 830 am (0030)
* International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed to officiate the HALFEST 2012 at
Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, Level 2, Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 230 pm (0630)
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.36 pct
> Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late
> Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore
> Dollar, yen rise on Greece, 3rd quarter earnings concerns
> Gold drops for third day on worries of global slowdown
> Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, Saudi comments eyed
> Palm oil rises to one-week high, stocks may weigh
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Semperit ups Latexx stake to 57.1 pct
> Malaysia's Aug factory output may have shrunk on weak exports
> POLL-Too many hurdles for Asian FX to rally past
> Indonesia, Malaysia eye joint body to prop up palm oil prices
> Malaysia's TNB wins 3 billion rgt power plant contract
> Genting scions gain foothold in Australia, eye Asia gaming deals
