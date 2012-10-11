Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Release of Aug 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Aug 2012 Manufacturing Sales at 1201pm (0401). * Prime Minister Najib Razak opens 3rd International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0930am (0130), and attends luncheon with English straits swimmers at Banquet Hall, Parliament Building, at 1300pm (0500). * ASM Investment launches ASM Shariah Cash Management Fund at Wisma PNB, at 1000am (0200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall for the 3rd straight day on earnings fears > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite > Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure > Palm oil ends off 1-week top, record stocks cap gains MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > ING to sell Malaysian insurance unit to AIA for 1.3 bln euros > Malaysia licence for Lynas rare earth plant left on hold > Australia's Lynas shares dive 19 pct on rare earths plant delay > For risk-reward, look beyond Southeast Asian equities > Religare Health IPO to raise S$510 mln-sources > AirAsia founders to kick off IPO spree in 2013 > Malaysia's Sept palm stocks hit record, gov't under pressure > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com