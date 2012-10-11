Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920
USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11% -2.000
US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56
ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global growth concerns
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Release of Aug 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Aug 2012 Manufacturing Sales
at 1201pm (0401).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak opens 3rd International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition &
Conference 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0930am (0130), and attends luncheon with
English straits swimmers at Banquet Hall, Parliament Building, at 1300pm (0500).
* ASM Investment launches ASM Shariah Cash Management Fund at Wisma PNB, at 1000am (0200).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall for the 3rd straight day on earnings fears
> Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off
> Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears
> Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite
> Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed
> Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure
> Palm oil ends off 1-week top, record stocks cap gains
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> ING to sell Malaysian insurance unit to AIA for 1.3 bln euros
> Malaysia licence for Lynas rare earth plant left on hold
> Australia's Lynas shares dive 19 pct on rare earths plant delay
> For risk-reward, look beyond Southeast Asian equities
> Religare Health IPO to raise S$510 mln-sources
> AirAsia founders to kick off IPO spree in 2013
> Malaysia's Sept palm stocks hit record, gov't under pressure
