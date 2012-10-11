Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.38 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1768.54 0.02% 0.350 US CRUDE 92.45 0.41% 0.380 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * First Energy Networks Sdn Bhd launches Malaysia's First Public Electric Vehicle Car Charging Infrastructure at Hall 1, EV Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 12pm (0400). * Teknologi Inovasi Solar Sdn Bhd launches Solar Dingin Air Conditioning System and Solar BCT Chiller at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630) * Plantation Industry and Commodities Minister Tan Sri Bernard Dompok officiates the Malaysia Cocoa Chocolate Day 2012 at Viva Home Expo Hall, Hall 2, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Green experts meeting on "Green Public Procurement" closing ceremony and media conference at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1530pm (0730). * Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce and Asean Academy of Engineering and Technology organising "MCCC Green Award 2012" at Seminar Room, Hall, Kuala Lumpur Covention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1700pm (0900). * Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of the prime minister, officiates at Customer Service Industry Awards and National Customer Relationship Centre 2012 at Grand Ballroom, Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1920pm (1120). * Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches Malaysia Greentech Awards Nite 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1945pm (1145). * Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin witnesses signing of Memorandum of Agreement between MOE/YNY HUSM/HUKM on the implementation of Hospital-in-School Programme Phase 2 at Education Minister's Office, Education Ministry, Level 10, Block E8, Parcel E, Putrajaya at 1945pm (1145). * Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak chairs Barisan Nasional Supreme Council meeting at BN Meeting Room, 8th Floor, Menara Dato' Onn, PWTC, Kuala Lumpur at 2030pm (1230). * Halal Fiesta Malaysia 2012 largest halal consumer expo at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1945pm (1145). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to rebound from 2-mth low, still set for 4th week of loss > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue > Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline > Gold up with riskier assets, snaps four-day decline > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns > Palm oil at 1-week high as tax cut trumps high stocks MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > UPDATE 3-Canada extends review of CNOOC-Nexen deal by 30 days > UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug factory output falls for first time in 13 months > UPDATE 1-Malaysia approves cut in crude palm oil export tax -govt source > Asia's rich crave luxury hand-crafted cars from Malaysia > UPDATE 4-ING to sell Malaysian insurance unit to AIA for $1.73 bln > POLL-Bullish Sing dlr bets cut by third, long yuan positions jump > PREVIEW-India's Sept refined palm oil imports seen down 23 pct > INTERVIEW-UPDATE 1-Thai govt rubber stocks jump to 200,000 tonnes > Asia Grains-Indonesia buys US wheat, Malaysia eyes December corn > UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Sept tin exports up, expected to fall in Oct > Desperately seeking value: Cash-flush shareholders drive Singapore buyouts > BRIEF-ING shares fall after selling Malaysian insurance business [ID:nWEA4234 ] > TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Indonesia hold rates, Bank of Korea makes a cut > UPDATE 2-Australia's Lynas shares dive on rare earths plant delay > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com