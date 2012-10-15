Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.42 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6526 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1742.09 -0.66% -11.660 US CRUDE 91.04 -0.89% -0.820 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat on earnings concerns, euro steady WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * 9th Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum 2012 at InterContinental Hotel, at 0900am (0100). * Asia-Pacific Business Forum at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, at 0930am (0130). * International Palm Oil Trade Fair and Seminar 2012, Shangri-La Hotel, at 0915am (0115). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips as earning pessimism continues > Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh > Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap > Gold falls, US data feeds worry Fed could curb stimulus > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows > Palm oil ends lower after tax cut, export quota plans MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia to scrap crude palm oil export quota, change tax system > TABLE-Malaysia's planned crude palm oil export tax structure > Author Mantel eyes Booker history, Self a contender > India's tyre makers boost rubber imports > Soccer-Indonesia squabbling robs Malaysia of prized striker > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com