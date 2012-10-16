Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.74 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1737.19 0.10% 1.700 US CRUDE 91.81 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah opens Ninth Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum 2012, Intercontinental Hotel, at 0900am (0100) * Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Tajuddin Atan delivers keynote address at MICPA-Bursa Malaysia Business Forum at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, at 0900am (0100) * International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria delivers closing address at Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2012, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, at 0400pm (0800) * Top Glove Corp Bhd results briefing at Hilton Hotel, KL Sentral, at 1000am (0200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises after Citigroup earnings impress > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal > Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting word that Spain seeks help > Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N. Sea delay > Palm oil slips on tax cut disappointment, weak markets MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia may issue tax free crude palm oil export quota in 2013 -source > Vegetable oils stock decline, needs rationing-report > Philippines signs deal with Muslim rebels, but peace not yet assured > OUTLOOK-India rubber seen down on weak demand, rising supply > Dubai's Abraaj eyes 2013 IPO for Egypt health business > Petronas raises Oct Tapis crude alpha to $3.50/bbl > ADVISORY-Malaysia to issue September CPI data on Oct 19 > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com