Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540
USD/JPY 78.74 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1737.19 0.10% 1.700
US CRUDE 91.81 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38
ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah opens Ninth Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance
Forum 2012, Intercontinental Hotel, at 0900am (0100)
* Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Tajuddin Atan delivers keynote address at
MICPA-Bursa Malaysia Business Forum at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, at 0900am (0100)
* International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria
delivers closing address at Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2012, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, at
0400pm (0800)
* Top Glove Corp Bhd results briefing at Hilton Hotel, KL Sentral, at 1000am (0200).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises after Citigroup earnings impress
> Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales
> Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal
> Euro flat vs dollar, awaiting word that Spain seeks help
> Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally
> Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N. Sea delay
> Palm oil slips on tax cut disappointment, weak markets
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia may issue tax free crude palm oil export quota in 2013 -source
> Vegetable oils stock decline, needs rationing-report
> Philippines signs deal with Muslim rebels, but peace not yet assured
> OUTLOOK-India rubber seen down on weak demand, rising supply
> Dubai's Abraaj eyes 2013 IPO for Egypt health business
> Petronas raises Oct Tapis crude alpha to $3.50/bbl
> ADVISORY-Malaysia to issue September CPI data on Oct 19
