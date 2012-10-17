Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790 USD/JPY 78.8 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1749.64 0.14% 2.450 US CRUDE 92.4 0.34% 0.310 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks up on data, U.S. earnings SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Dewan Rakyat sitting at 1000am (0200). * Cyber Security Malaysia Awards Conference and Exhibition at The Royale Chulan, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps at open as yen softens, earnings concerns ease > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late > Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure > Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings > Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher > Palm oil ends lower as analyst comments weigh MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > AMMB cleared for talks on units with Friends Life > China grants seven foreign investment licences in September > Malaysia palm stocks to fall as low prices, tax cuts lure energy demand > HIGHLIGHTS-Key palm oil analysts call the market > Malaysia may issue tax free crude palm oil export quota in 2013 -source > Soccer-Treble-chasing Kelantan players could land special bonus > INSIGHT-From guns to laptops, Philippine peace faces arduous road > Insurer Resolution in talks to sell Malaysia JV stake > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com