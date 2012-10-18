Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0100 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.13 0.27% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8061 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1748.04 -0.09% -1.650 US CRUDE 91.94 -0.20% -0.180 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in focus SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Dewan Rakyat sitting at 1000am (0200). * Iskandar Investment Group and Mah Sing Group sign lease purchase agreement, JW Marriott Hotel, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 1030am (0230). * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rais Yatim launches "u-Pustaka" programme at Sultan Abdul Samad Complex main entrance, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330). * Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a special meeting with students of Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) and hands over Siswa 1Malaysia discount cards at the IPG Islamic Education Campus in Bangi at 0300pm (0700) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, set for third day of gains on softer yen > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush > Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains > Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Operator of Malaysia's busiest port plans $500 mln IPO in 2013-sources > PREVIEW-Malaysia's Sept inflation seen steady at 1.4 percent y/y > UPDATE 1-Asia Rubber-China, tyre makers buy as prices slip > BASIS POINT-Forbes Bumi Armada take-out oversubscribed > Exxon to buy Canada's Celtic Exploration for C$2.6 bln > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com