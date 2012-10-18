Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0100 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990
USD/JPY 79.13 0.27% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8061 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD 1748.04 -0.09% -1.650
US CRUDE 91.94 -0.20% -0.180
DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in focus
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Dewan Rakyat sitting at 1000am (0200).
* Iskandar Investment Group and Mah Sing Group sign lease purchase agreement, JW Marriott
Hotel, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 1030am (0230).
* Information, Communications and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rais Yatim launches
"u-Pustaka" programme at Sultan Abdul Samad Complex main entrance, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am
(0330).
* Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a special meeting with students of
Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) and hands over Siswa 1Malaysia discount cards at the IPG
Islamic Education Campus in Bangi at 0300pm (0700)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, set for third day of gains on softer yen
> S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow
> Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears
> Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush
> Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone
> Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains
> Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Operator of Malaysia's busiest port plans $500 mln IPO in 2013-sources
> PREVIEW-Malaysia's Sept inflation seen steady at 1.4 percent y/y
> UPDATE 1-Asia Rubber-China, tyre makers buy as prices slip
> BASIS POINT-Forbes Bumi Armada take-out oversubscribed
> Exxon to buy Canada's Celtic Exploration for C$2.6 bln
