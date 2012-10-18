Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24% -3.570 USD/JPY 79.3 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8291 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1742.29 0.07% 1.200 US CRUDE 92.05 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06% -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50% 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on Wall St drop, Spain yields fall SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Astro Relisting, Bursa Malaysia Gallery, Ground Floor, Bursa Malaysia, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000) * Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah at Istana Negara, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 0800am (0000). * 2012 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit at 0900am (0100). * Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor opens World Children's Day celebration at Level 2, Dewan Sri Siantan, Putrajaya Corporation complex at 1000am (0200). * Pos Malaysia Bhd's media preview on new stamps collection on postmen's uniform at Dayabumi Complex, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Deputy Finance Minister Donald Lim rolls out 3 millionth Yamaha Motorcycle, Hong Leong Yamaha Complex, Persiaran Bukit Rahman Putra 3, Sungai Buloh, Selangor at 1500pm (0700). * Prime Minister Najib Razak chairs Umno Supreme Council meeting at Putra World Trade Centre at 1515pm (0715). * Release of Sep 2012 Consumer Price Index at 1700pm (0900). * Press conference by Matrade Chief Executive Officer Wong Lai Sum on the 9th TPO Network World Conference and Awards 2012, Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, Off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1730pm (0930). * Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz attends event on 'Understanding ICT - Facebook, Tweeter and Blog' at auditorium of National Archives, Jalan Duta at 1845pm (1045). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen dropping; Google results to prompt profit-taking > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline > Palm oil up on flood risk, economic data MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > It pays to watch: Malaysia's Astro to gain in $1.5 bln IPO debut > BREAKINGVIEWS-Spat with Exxon bad for Iraq - and oil consumers > UPDATE 1-S.Sudan expects first oil exports in 90 days after restart > Malaysia's Malakoff buys HICOM's power unit for $189 mln > Motorcycling-Simoncelli memory dominates Sepang build-up > Soccer-Sacked British coach exonerated by Malaysian FA > Mah Sing plans $362 mln property project in Iskandar Malaysia > Axiata not looking to change stake in India's Idea Cellular-exec > UPDATE 1-India may double tax on white sugar imports > Indonesian firm in $1.3 bln palm plantation bid > Malaysia's Islamic banks ripe for consolidation-Bank Muamalat > UPDATE 1-Sudan offers Dar Blend crude as South to restart exports > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com