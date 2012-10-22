Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150
USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14% -2.400
US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58% -0.520
DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43
ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute "Healthcare Forum 2012" at Swan Convention Centre,
Sunway Medical Centre, Petaling Jaya at 0850am (0050).
* Securities Commission Malaysia deputy chief executive Nik Ramlah Mahmood delivers keynote
address at 2012 National Conference on Internal Auditing at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre
at 0900am (0100).
* Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visits Selangor River dam at Kuala Kubu Baru at
0900am (0100), visits Pahang-Selangor Raw Water Transfer Project in Hulu Langat at 1030am
(0230), and presents the Prime Minister Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards 2011 at
Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700).
* AirAsia Bhd holds press conference on new route to Kunming, China at Flora Terrace
Restaurant, Hampshaire Place, Jalan Mayang Sari, Off Jalan Tun Razak at 1000am (0200).
* Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob holds press
conference to clarify guidelines in preventing fake or misleading advertisements at Companies
Commission Malaysia Tower SSM@Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1045am (0245).
* Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends appreciation ceremony
and presents certificates in conjunction with the 55th Independence Anniversary celebration at
Renaissance Hotel at 1945pm (1145).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak attends Parkson's 25th anniversary celebration dinner at Royale
Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 2030pm (1230).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snapping 5-day winning run
> GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye on '87 crash date
> Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets
> Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrum
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears
> Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate
> Palm oil edges up on demand view, ends week flat
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Canada blocks $5.2 bln Petronas bid for Progress Energy
> Malaysia's Malakoff buys HICOM's power unit for $189 mln
> Islamic finance body hires new CEO ahead of first issuance
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com