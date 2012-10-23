Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.95 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8134 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1728.86 0.03% 0.570 US CRUDE 89.2 0.62% 0.550 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Pharmaniaga Bhd and Pusat Pakar Dialisis Traktif memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers keynote address at 38th Asean-Japan Business Meeting at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100), and attends Education Management Convention and Excellent Principal Credentials presentation at Sunway Putra Hotel at 1000am (0200) * World renowned economic, Jeffrey D, Sachs delivers public lecture on "Macroeconomic Challenges in the US, Europe and China" at University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145). * Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Malaysian Foundation for Innovation organises World Innovation Forum Kuala Lumpur at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). * Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob launches Entrepreneurship Awareness with Disabled at Companies Commission of Malaysia foyer, KL Sentral at 1100am (0300). * Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) results briefing at MAHB, KL International Airports, Sepang at 1400pm (0600). * Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers keynote address at 'Intercivilisational Dialogue Towards Peace, Harmonious Co-existence and Sustainability' symposium at Islamic Studies Academy, University Malaya at 1500pm (0700). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support > Palm oil futures rise to 3-week high on strong exports MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canada's rejection of Petronas throws spotlight on takeover laws > Spat with Exxon bad for Iraq - and oil consumers > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com