S.Korean won gains on exporter dollar selling; stocks rise
SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar selling from exporters and a weaker U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.
Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.95 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8134 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1728.86 0.03% 0.570 US CRUDE 89.2 0.62% 0.550 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Pharmaniaga Bhd and Pusat Pakar Dialisis Traktif memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers keynote address at 38th Asean-Japan Business Meeting at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100), and attends Education Management Convention and Excellent Principal Credentials presentation at Sunway Putra Hotel at 1000am (0200) * World renowned economic, Jeffrey D, Sachs delivers public lecture on "Macroeconomic Challenges in the US, Europe and China" at University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145). * Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Malaysian Foundation for Innovation organises World Innovation Forum Kuala Lumpur at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). * Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob launches Entrepreneurship Awareness with Disabled at Companies Commission of Malaysia foyer, KL Sentral at 1100am (0300). * Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) results briefing at MAHB, KL International Airports, Sepang at 1400pm (0600). * Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers keynote address at 'Intercivilisational Dialogue Towards Peace, Harmonious Co-existence and Sustainability' symposium at Islamic Studies Academy, University Malaya at 1500pm (0700). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support > Palm oil futures rise to 3-week high on strong exports MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canada's rejection of Petronas throws spotlight on takeover laws > Spat with Exxon bad for Iraq - and oil consumers
Feb 22 Australian shares snapped a three-day losing streak, ending marginally higher on Wednesday as gains by consumer stocks offset losses in many financial counters.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.