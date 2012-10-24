Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.710 USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.19% 3.300 US CRUDE 86.79 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro falter on lackluster earnings, Spain SE Asia Stocks-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed attends MITI Dialogue 2012 with Rubber-based Industry Associations at the Ministry (MITI), Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 0915am (0115). * Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd launches 'payment micro scheme' at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Foreign Minister Anifah Aman attends the United Nations Malaysia Award 2012 at the Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad closes Malay Economic Congress 2012 at Putra World Trade Centre at 1530pm (0730). * Malaysian Retailer-Chains Association 20th Anniversary and Awards Banquet 2012 at Sunway Resort Hotel, Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1800pm (1000). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin presents Industry's Excellence Award 2011 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 2015pm (1215). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earning gloom weighs > Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears > Oil slumps on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canada banks give local M&A advisers hope > Telenor results ahead of forecasts on strong Nordics > Petronas to meet Canadian officials on Progress Energy deal > Malaysia's UEM in S$1.5 bln Iskandar tech park venture > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com