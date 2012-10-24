US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, health stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.710 USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.19% 3.300 US CRUDE 86.79 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro falter on lackluster earnings, Spain SE Asia Stocks-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed attends MITI Dialogue 2012 with Rubber-based Industry Associations at the Ministry (MITI), Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 0915am (0115). * Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd launches 'payment micro scheme' at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Foreign Minister Anifah Aman attends the United Nations Malaysia Award 2012 at the Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad closes Malay Economic Congress 2012 at Putra World Trade Centre at 1530pm (0730). * Malaysian Retailer-Chains Association 20th Anniversary and Awards Banquet 2012 at Sunway Resort Hotel, Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 1800pm (1000). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin presents Industry's Excellence Award 2011 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 2015pm (1215). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earning gloom weighs > Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears > Oil slumps on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canada banks give local M&A advisers hope > Telenor results ahead of forecasts on strong Nordics > Petronas to meet Canadian officials on Progress Energy deal > Malaysia's UEM in S$1.5 bln Iskandar tech park venture > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, heading for its first decline in nine days as it pulled back from the previous day's record high, pressured by losses for resource shares as oil and copper prices fell.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities following a recent rally triggered risk aversion in wider markets. Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S. stocks to new all-time highs in recent weeks. Traders booked from that rally on Friday ahead of the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for