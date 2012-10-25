Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360
USD/JPY 79.85 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7906 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1705.26 0.20% 3.330
US CRUDE 85.76 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on weak company results, euro falls
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Permodalan Nasional Bhd president Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman witnesses tripartite agreement
signing between Tun Ismail Mohamed Ali Foundation, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and
Universiti Tun Abdul Razak at Menara PNB, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
* Forum on working group on public transportation in Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur and Selangor
Chinese Assembly Hall, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
* The Ministry of International Trade and Industry invitation to 'Malaysia Australia Business
Council Annual Dinner 2012' at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030).
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.02 pct
> Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed
> Prices slip after Fed; auction tepid
> USD off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ
> Gold falls to $1,700/oz as Fed offers few surprises
> Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data
> Palm oil futures inch up on festival demand
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Canada's stance on buyers won't cut oil growth
> Canada is attractive destination for foreign investment
> Telenor CEO sees Malaysia, Pakistan recovery in Q4
