Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030
USD/JPY 79.65 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27% 4.600
US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31% -0.270
DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53
ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings weigh on shares, despite better US GDP
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Securities Commission Chairman, Datuk Ranjit Ajit Singh, to deliver keynote address at the
17th Malaysian Capital Market Summit, The Royale Chulan Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur at
9.00am (0100)
* Health Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai opens 1st National Stem Cell Congress at Mahkota
2, Istana Hotel. -- 9.30 am (0130)
* Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Datuk Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin
launches Bukit Jalil Sports School's Brilliant Awards Ceremony at Olympic Hall, Bukit Jalil
Sports School. -- 2 pm (0500)
* Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor attends presentation of "100
Wira Negara" book by Mubarak Malaysia to Umno at Seri Endon Hall, Level 23, Putra World Trade
Centre (PWTC). -- 4.15 pm (1115)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises; expectations of BOJ easing run high
> Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week
> Prices gain on safe-haven support, jobs data eyed
> Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms
> Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss
> Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm
> Palm oil rises to 1-month high ahead of holiday weekend
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysians arrested in Lebanon for Al Qaeda links
> Golf-Trio of caddies and sparkling rounds end in Watney win
> Badminton-'Facebook me!' Chong Wei invites fans to wedding
> Bumi Armada completes conversion of FPSO
> How the Petronas deal fell victim to Canada's China fears
> Aeon to buy Carrefour's Malaysian business - Nikkei
