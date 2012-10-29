Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27% 4.600 US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31% -0.270 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings weigh on shares, despite better US GDP SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Securities Commission Chairman, Datuk Ranjit Ajit Singh, to deliver keynote address at the 17th Malaysian Capital Market Summit, The Royale Chulan Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur at 9.00am (0100) * Health Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai opens 1st National Stem Cell Congress at Mahkota 2, Istana Hotel. -- 9.30 am (0130) * Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Datuk Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin launches Bukit Jalil Sports School's Brilliant Awards Ceremony at Olympic Hall, Bukit Jalil Sports School. -- 2 pm (0500) * Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor attends presentation of "100 Wira Negara" book by Mubarak Malaysia to Umno at Seri Endon Hall, Level 23, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC). -- 4.15 pm (1115) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises; expectations of BOJ easing run high > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week > Prices gain on safe-haven support, jobs data eyed > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms > Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss > Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm > Palm oil rises to 1-month high ahead of holiday weekend MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysians arrested in Lebanon for Al Qaeda links > Golf-Trio of caddies and sparkling rounds end in Watney win > Badminton-'Facebook me!' Chong Wei invites fans to wedding > Bumi Armada completes conversion of FPSO  > How the Petronas deal fell victim to Canada's China fears > Aeon to buy Carrefour's Malaysian business - Nikkei > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com