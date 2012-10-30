Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.77 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1706.79 -0.14% -2.450
US CRUDE 85.25 -0.34% -0.290
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
Energy markets rise on Sandy, insurers fall
SE Asia Stocks-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Asean secretary-general Dr Surin Pitsuwan delivers lecture on "Raising the Asean Values
through the Concept of Moderation" at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.
* Prime Minister Najib Razak chairs Biotech Implementation Council Meeting at ICU Conference
Hall, Prime Minister's Department, Putrajaya.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei inches higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm
> US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in
> Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Petronas agrees to renew bid for Canada's Progress-sources
> Petronas Chemicals to end vinyl business, take $184 mln charge
> What's eating Australia? Foreign buyers at the farm gate
