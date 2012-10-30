Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.77 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1706.79 -0.14% -2.450 US CRUDE 85.25 -0.34% -0.290 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Energy markets rise on Sandy, insurers fall SE Asia Stocks-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Asean secretary-general Dr Surin Pitsuwan delivers lecture on "Raising the Asean Values through the Concept of Moderation" at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. * Prime Minister Najib Razak chairs Biotech Implementation Council Meeting at ICU Conference Hall, Prime Minister's Department, Putrajaya. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm > US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in > Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Petronas agrees to renew bid for Canada's Progress-sources > Petronas Chemicals to end vinyl business, take $184 mln charge > What's eating Australia? Foreign buyers at the farm gate > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com